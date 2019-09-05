米缸當貓砂用？萌貓送「大禮」 主人喊：有陰影了啦！| Adorable cat made rice container her litter box

【看英文中國郵報學英文】一顆「主子屎」毀了一桶米？一名網友在臉書上發出自己家中的貓咪，竟誤把家中塑膠桶「大米缸」當成「貓砂盆」來大解放。

A netizen shared an unexpected but hilarious incident on Facebook, of which his cat mistaken a plastic container filled with rice as a litter box.

飼主葉維新昨（ 4 ）日在臉書上傳一張家中貓咪跳上米缸送上「大禮」。只見照片中的米桶內浮現著一個「特殊的形狀」，讓他不禁大喊：「笨貓～這是米不是沙好嗎？你讓我有陰影了辣！」，並詢問網友們：「請問該當何罪？」

Ye Wei-xin (葉維新) posted a photo of his cat’s ‘masterpiece’ on Facebook today. The photo shows a large plastic container filled with white rice, but with strange-looking matters on the top. Look closely, you will see it’s actually feces! What’s done is done, Ye could only laugh it off, and he posted “You dumb cat! This is not a litter box okay! What a traumatizing scene to see.”

葉維新表示，這隻貓咪叫做「阿妹」，目前年齡不詳，因為本來是一位在高雄的婆婆飼養的，阿婆過世後沒人照顧，所以領養阿妹回來照顧。

Ye said the cat is called A Mei (阿妹) and was raised by an elderly lady in Kaohsiung. He adopted A Mei after she passed away.

葉維新家中還有一群「黑狗軍團」，日前也才登上媒體版面，可愛的 8 隻「歐告」們還會幫忙顧家中「旺旺酷樂農場」的鳳梨園，躺在蓋著黑布的鳳梨田中就像有保護色一般，模樣十分有趣。

Ye also has eight large but adorable black dogs at home. The eight of them form a ‘black dog army,’ which guards his pineapple farm, the Happy Black Dog Farm (旺旺酷樂農場).

這張超有趣的圖片一出也立刻引發上千名網友熱議，並紛紛表示：「我笑了」、「主子很會挑地點！」「這禮物也太大」。

Ye’s Facebook post gained lots of netizens’ attention, who left comments such as, “this made me laugh,” “she chose a great spot for taking a dump,” “what a surprising ‘gift’ she left for you!”