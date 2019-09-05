No. 1 Clemson puts win streak on line against No. 12 Aggies

No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Clemson by 17 1/2.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A highly anticipated non-conference matchup that could dent Clemson’s chances of defending its national title and propel A&M into the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond vs. Clemson’s secondary. Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in the final quarter as the Aggies came a failed two-point conversion from possibly ending Clemson’s championship run before it really got started in the Tigers 28-26 victory last season. Clemson has lost a cornerback from last year in NFL draft pick Trayvon Mullen. Converted receiver Derion Kendrick has taken the spot.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: RB Jashaun Corbin had 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries last week in taking over for All-SEC back Trayveon Williams.

Clemson: QB Trevor Lawrence didn’t have the flashy debut some expected after leading the Tigers to a national title as a freshman and looking poised and precise in a 44-16 dismantling of Alabama in the championship game. Look for Lawrence to try and air things out.

FACTS & FIGURES

Matchup of longtime coaching rivals in Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. Fisher had won four of the first five coaching meetings between the two when he was at Florida State. Swinney won the last three when Fisher coached the Seminoles and last year’s game with A&M. … Clemson has won 16 straight games, one shy of its all-time win streak set in 2014 and 2015. … Mond opened with 192 yards passing and four total touchdowns in A&M’s opening victory. … Travis Etienne had a career-high 205 yards rushing for Clemson to go with three touchdowns, one of them from 90 yards out. … Clemson has won eight of their past nine games against SEC opponents since the start of the 2016 season. The only loss was to Alabama in the national semifinals in 2017.

