「吃完秋刀魚」女友秒分手 怒訴家族秘辛 | The most insane reason for breaking up: “He ate BBQ saury fish!”

【看英文中國郵報學英文】分手原因千百種，但因為「秋刀魚」而決裂的可是頭一次聽到。一名苦主在網路上難過自述女友因為「家族因素」極度介意他吃秋刀魚，甚至嚴重到必須分手！

Of the thousands of reasons for breaking up with a partner, “eating barbecued saury fish (秋刀魚)” is one that nobody would expect to hear. However, a bitter netizen disclosed a story about his now-former girlfriend throwing a tantrum and dumping him, just because he ate a stick of barbecued fish, claiming it was because of “family issues”.

一名男網友在《 Dcard 》上分享「吃秋刀魚吃到分手」經歷。他表示下午和女朋友一起去買中秋節烤肉的食材，他也拿了最愛吃的秋刀魚，當時女友看起來就有點不開心，直說「不要烤秋刀魚」，但他沒有聽女友的話，想著一整年可能只吃這麼 1 次，還是買了。

The story, shared on the Taiwanese social platform “Dcard”, recounted how the couple went to buy meat for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋節), and the boyfriend was dying for some barbecued fish. As he reached for some saury fish, he hadn’t heard the girlfriend warn him not to buy, and so he still did.

晚上烤肉時，男子吃下烤熟的秋刀魚時不慎吃到內臟，因為太苦吐了出來，這時女友突然暴走提分手，並道出家族秘辛「我阿祖叫邱濤瑜，我們家真的很在意這個」，直呼原 Po 「吃就算了還吐掉」根本不尊重她，兩人不適合，踢翻烤爐就走。

That evening, he ate the fish he had bought previously, causing the girlfriend to throw a huge fit, shouting “Eating this really offends my family and me! This fish’s name sounds the same as my great grandmother’s, Qiu Dao-yu (邱濤瑜)!” She then promptly broke up with him, claiming they weren’t meant for each other and kicking over the barbecue grill.

原 Po 百感交集，直說「大概是這輩子最不能接受的分手理由」。不過也由於原因太過奇葩，大多數網友們都質疑是創作文，「這篇文章我給 87 分不能再高了」、「無言」；不過也有人認真回應「支持女友，吃人家祖先是你不對」、「還好她不是說她祖先是豬，不然她要跟多少人切八段」。

After reading the story, many netizens thought it was ridiculous, doubting its authenticity. Others, however, even sided with the girlfriend, commenting “She’s right, y’know? Eating your elders is so not cool.” Meanwhile, another joked, “At least her name wasn’t “Pig” (豬). Otherwise, she’d have to alienate a lot more people.”