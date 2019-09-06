Amazon leaders talk rainforest preservation amid wildfire crisis

Presidents and representatives from several countries in South America’s Amazon region are set to meet in Colombia on Friday to discuss a joint strategy for preserving the world’s largest rainforest, which has been under threat from a record number of wildfires.

The meeting in Leticia, the capital of Colombia’s Amazon region, will bring together delegates from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Suriname, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

A notable absentee at the meeting will be Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, where tens of thousands of forest fires have been recorded so far this year. Bolsonaro, who will follow the summit via videoconference, will not be attending because of upcoming surgery.

He himself convened the meeting in response to international attempts at intervention, saying Latin American countries in the region should manage the situation themselves.

Read more: Amazon versus Africa forest fires: Is the world really ablaze?

Critical climate region

The Brazilian leader, a climate-change skeptic, has come under international criticism over his environmental policies favoring agriculture and mining, which are thought to have encouraged farmers to start many fires to clear land for grazing and crops.

Almost 85,000 fires have been recorded in Brazil so far this year, 75% more than in the same period in 2018.

The fires in the Amazon region are of immense international concern, as the rainforest there has a decisive effect on both the local and the world climate and is also one of the most biodiverse areas on Earth.

Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and Colombia are the countries worst-affected by the fires.

Read more: The Amazon: Vital for our planet

tj/rt (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.