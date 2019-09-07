被兒出賣像「金正恩＋裴勇俊」 | Schoolboy “flatters” father with “Kim Jong-un + Bae Yong-jun” comparison

【看英文中國郵報學英文】最近適逢學校開學，家長紛紛把寶貝孩子送進學校後，鬧出不少笑話。有的阿公阿媽太想金孫，有的小孩回學校大放電、一回家就體力耗盡。有網友分享自己的遭遇，則是被兒子在聯絡簿上出賣，驚爆爸爸長得像「金正恩 + 裴勇俊」！讓媽媽感慨，剛上國中的開學第三天，全家的形象就馬上崩裂了！

The routine of the school year has begun once again, with students going to school as charged as firecrackers but returning home shut down, like a chargeless cell phone. During this time, there’s no shortage of hilarious stories, such as one shared by a netizen on Facebook, where a father was compared by his son to be a mix between North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, and South Korean actor, Bae Yong-jun.

有位媽媽在臉書社團《爆笑公社》分享了自己兒子聯絡簿的照片，只見兒子在「生活札記」的欄位中寫下，「我家有六個人，我的爸爸胖胖的，看起來像金正恩加裴勇俊的合成版。然後是我媽，一直說要減肥，可是都減不下來，跟兩年前差不多，像不太胖的渡邊直美。我兩個妹妹都很三八，弟弟很煩。」

The schoolboy’s mother said that her son wrote in his homework, “There are six people in my family. My fat dad, who looks like a mix between Kim Jong-un and Bae Yong-jun. Then my mom, who’s always saying she wants to lose weight, though she never does. I think she looks the same as the past two years, not too fat, and still very beautiful. My two little sisters are dumb, and my brother’s so annoying.”

寶貝兒子把自己的爸爸媽媽弟弟妹妹全都 diss （意指人身攻擊）了一遍，讓媽媽大嘆「才剛上國中，第三天我們家的形象馬上崩裂了！」並且標註了「老公看了札記只能搖頭嘆息被兒子壞了形象怎麼參加週六學校日啊」、「裴勇俊的頭加金正恩的身材怎麼合體好難喔」的關鍵字，讓網友笑翻。

Having just had the entire family ‘dissed’, the mother sighed, “He’s only on his third day in middle school, and he’s already made the whole family shriek,” adding, “When his father took a look at the homework, he just sighed, and wondered how the hell was he going to show up to Saturday’s school meeting. I mean, really?… Bae Yong-un’s head and Kim Jong-un’s body?”

大家紛紛在底下留言說，「笑慘」、「這家庭很可愛」、「弟弟撿到槍」、「不會說謊的小孩，孩子你真棒」、「原來是日韓混血」。許多人好奇爸爸的長相，釣出達人 P 圖金正恩 + 裴勇俊的混合體，只能說笑果十足。

Netizens were left reeling with laughter, with some commenting, “This family’s so darn cute”, “That kid burned ‘em good!”. Many were left wondering what the father actually looked like, so someone photoshopped the two Korean figures together, adding visuals to the joke.

還有人注意到底下的每日一句是「好名聲失去比得到快」，與內容超級呼應，「下面的每日一句真是畫龍點睛」、「作文符合標題：好名聲失去比得到快」、「最下面那句可以總結雜記內容」。（編輯：倪浩軒）

Others noticed how the son wrote under the ‘One sentence a day’ section of the homework: “A good reputation is lost faster than it is earned.” A fitting summary for the whole story, noted some.