Knights and kings: The loveliest castles and palaces on the Rhine

On Open Heritage Day, also known as Day of the Open Monument (September 8, 2019), many castles and palaces along the Rhine are also opening their doors. Approximately 65 kilometers long, the section of the river known as the Upper Middle Rhine Valley between Remagen and Bingen is especially interesting. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2002. Viewed statistically, there is a castle every 1.5 kilometers — a record in Germany. This countryside has thrilled travelers for 200 years. Now romantic spots, the old fortifications also bear testimony to the power the princes and bishops formerly possessed. Many castles are still owner-occupied, others are managed as restaurants or hotels, and some house museums.