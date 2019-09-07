Russia and Ukraine prisoner swap under way, lawyers confirm

A long awaited prison swap between Russia and Ukraine is underway after buses were seen leaving Moscow’s Lefortovo jail.

Planes from each country arrived at both capitals to collect inmates.

Two Ukrainian lawyers, Nikolai Polozov and Attorney Mark Feigin confirmed that the exchange was underway.

The prisoner exchange is believed to include Ukrainian filmmaker and activist Oleg Sentsov who was convicted by Moscow in 2015 of planning “terrorist attacks” in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Other inmates believed to be involved in the swap are 24 Ukrainian sailors and air defense specialist for pro-Russian separatists,Vladimir Tsemakh. A Ukrainian court released Tsemakh this week from detention. He is believed to have been a key witness in the 2014 downing of flight MH17.

“Buses have left the Lefortovo jail within the framework of preparations of a prisoner exchange,” Russian media outlet Rossiya 24 reported. Both Russia and Ukraine have been been tight lipped regarding the identities of the prisoners.

“According to my information, they were put on a bus.” Polozov said, adding that he expected them to arrive in Ukraine “in the next few hours”.

The prisoner swap is intended to ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Thirty-five prisoners in total are thought to be included by each side.

Who are the prisoners?

Anna Islamova, a Ukrainian politician said in August that Sentsov, who was serving a 20-year jail sentence in Russia, is part of the arrangement along with several Ukrainian sailors apprehended in November 2018 by the Russian coastguard after they tried to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov.

Russia had detained the sailors since seizing three vessels off Crimea in November.

The activists who had been with the sailors are also believed to be part of the swap, including Mykola Karpyuk, Volodymyr Balukh, and Pavlo Hryb.

Feigin, who has defended a Ukrainian imprisoned for spying, tweeted that journalist Roman Sushchenko is among the prisoners in the swap.

Another potential prisoner among the group is Russian journalist Kyrylo Vyshynsky who works for state news agency RIA Novosti. He was released on bail in August pending a trial for “high treason”.

Leading up to the swap

The swap was the first major exchange of prisoners between Russia and the Ukraine since the crisis in Crimea broke out in 2014. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and insurgents destabilized eastern Ukraine.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Relations between the two neighboring countries have since deteriorated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the prospect of a prisoner swap after his election in May and called for the revival of peace efforts between the two nations. He will meet with leaders from Russia,Germany and France later this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the “large-scale” prisoner exchange with Ukraine was being finalized. He added that the swap would be a “a huge step towards normalising relations” following Zelensky’s rise to power in May.

Putin said that Moscow found it difficult to agree to the names Ukraine had nominated for the exchange

However, apparent preparations then came to a standstill.

