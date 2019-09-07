Filip Grzegorzewski assumes position as head of EU mission in Taipei

TAIPEI (CNA) — Filip Grzegorzewski, a senior diplomat in the European Union and the Polish diplomatic service, has been nominated head of the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) in Taiwan, the European External Action Service announced Saturday.

In a press release dated Sept. 7, Federica Mogherini, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission, announced a latest round of rotations for its head of delegations, which involved 43 officials.

“Filip Grzegorzewski has been nominated as Head of the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan,” the press release said, adding that these heads of delegations will be formally appointed after receipt of the agréments.

Meanwhile, the EETO in Taipei announced in a Facebook post on Sept. 4 that Grzegorzewski has already assumed his new post as EETO head but is currently in Brussels for the week long EU Ambassadors Conference, which began on Sept. 2.

Described by EETO as a senior diplomat specializing in Asia affairs, Grzegorzewski has held key positions in the European Union, including chair of the Council Working Group on Asia (COASI), and director-general of Asia-Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Poland.

“Having been posted in Beijing, Mr. Grzegorzewski speaks Mandarin fluently,” the EETO said in an earlier Facebook post.

The 43-year-old Polish diplomat is scheduled to arrive in Taipei next week, replacing his predecessor Madeleine Majorenko, who returned to Brussels in August after being posted to Taipei for four years.

By Emerson Lim