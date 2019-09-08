動物身上有著母親犧牲自我保護孩子的愛 | Mother’s impulse to love and protect child extends to all animals

【看英文中國郵報學英文】星期六，Jimboomba警察和志願者在澳大利亞黃金海岸的Gold Coast Hinterland火災中救出燒焦的無尾熊媽媽及他的寶寶。他們被帶到RSPCA昆士蘭野生動物醫院進行治療，並受到密切觀察。

A burned koala mum and her joey were rescued Saturday by Jimboomba Police and volunteers in the Gold Coast Hinterland Bushfires in Australia. They were taken to the RSPCA Queensland wildlife hospital for treatment and are being monitored closely.

被發現時，無尾熊媽媽抱著她的寶寶，以保護他免受到火災的傷害。這些火災繼續在該國部分地區燃燒並摧毀數十所房屋。

The koala mom was found cradling her joey to protect him from the out-of-control fires that continue to burn across parts of the country and destroy scores of homes.

他們目前都處於穩定狀態，但這一事件再次表明，母親的愛和保護孩子的衝動也適用在動物身上。

They are both in a stable condition at present, but the incident shows one more time that a mother’s impulse to love and protect her child extends to all animals.

在相關新聞中，一位俄羅斯攝影師丹尼斯·布德科夫（Denis Budkov）最近用攝影機捕捉到一隻為了保護受驚嚇的幼崽而與一隻捕食者作戰的母熊。

In related news, a Russian photographer, Denis Budkov, recently the moment a mother bear fought off a predator to protect her terrified cubs.

幼熊在母親發動無情的攻擊前躲在母熊身後。

The male bear was approaching the mom just before she unleashed a ferocious attack on him.

在這張驚人的照片中，害怕的小熊無助的看著他們的母親在俄羅斯東部克羅諾基自然保護區中肆虐襲擊者。

The terrified cubs looked on helplessly as their mother savaged the attacker in amazing pictures taken in Kronotsky Nature Reserve in eastern Russia. ●