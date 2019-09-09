In pictures: Photojournalist wins top award for portrayal of migrant caravan

Mexican photojournalist Guillermo Arias won the prestigious Visa d’or news photojournalism prize for his depiction of the Central American migrant caravans.

The AFP photographer won the award on Saturday for his story entitled “The Caravan” at photojournalism’s biggest annual festival. He beat off competition from The New York Times, Reuters and The Washington Post.

Throughout 2018 and 2019, migrant caravans with thousands of people made the way northwards from Central America. Most were heading to the US border in a bid to escape poverty and violence in their home countries.

In response, the US sent troops to secure the border, as well as setting up controversial camps to detain those who crossed the border illegally, and instigating a draconian policy where children were separated and detained away from their families.

