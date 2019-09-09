AP NewsAP World NewsTop NewsWorld News Baby in the office? Providence mayor's habit sparks debate September 9, 2019 6 Share LINE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Telegram In this March 20, 2019, photo, Mayor Jorge Elorza holds his son Omar during a news conference in Providence, R.I. Elorza's decision to frequently take his son to work with him has brought praise from some who say he's a role model, but also raised questions about whether he has taken it too far. (Steve Klamkin/WPRO News via AP)