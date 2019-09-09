誰說宗教徒不能享受性福？虔誠教徒也能享受情趣 | Rabbi’s daughter opens ‘Kosher sex’ shop

【看英文中國郵報學英文】在以色列第二大首都特拉維夫（Tel Aviv）的街道上，瞥見一間外觀看似高級精品店，直到你打開門走進店裡才發現，商品架上陳列的不是高級精品，而是一系列的按摩器和假陽具。

At first sight, the store in the heart of Tel Aviv can appear to be a high-end boutique — until the door opens onto a selection of vibrators and dildos.

Kosher情趣用品店的老闆Chana Boteach來頭可不小，她是知名且非常具有爭議性的美國作家Rabbi的女兒。她正認真地介紹擺在一面牆上的各種情趣玩具。

“Kosher Sex” shop owner Chana Boteach, the daughter of a well-known and controversial American rabbi, presents her collection of sex toys displayed on one of the walls.

Boteach表示，這間情趣用品店與大家所想像中最大的不同是，每一樣在架上陳列的商品還有使用建議，都符合猶太教的法律。

Everything at the sex shop conforms to the laws of Judaism, from the products on sale and the advice given, to the overall approach to sexuality, Boteach says.

而房間的另一頭擺放的卻是Boteach友人賣的嬉皮服裝，這突兀地擺放反而可以吸引那些不好意思進入情趣用品店的人。

On the other side of the room, an associate and close friend sells hipster-style clothes that can draw in customers who may be too intimidated to otherwise enter a sex shop.

情趣玩具在猶太文化是合法的，Boteach臉紅地介紹店內銷售第一的電動按摩棒「Eva」。

Sex toys are authorized in Judaism, says Boteach, with long hair and in a white tank top, her cheeks slightly blushing as she grabs her bestseller: “Eva,” a vibrator that can be used without hands.

在各式潤滑油、蠟燭之中，情趣玩具淡淡的顏色顯得更低調，已婚夫妻或是情侶都能夠輕易地躲避外人眼光，不會太引人注目。

Among the “aphrodisiac” oils, candles and naughty games, the sex toys in pastel colours for married and other committed couples can easily go unnoticed.

Boteach說：「我不賣那些我覺得太汙穢或是太像陽具的產品。」

“I don’t carry anything that I find obscene or too phallic,” she said.

她還說道，店內有可變成鞭子的項鍊和SM用的膠帶，但這些產品都不會真的傷害到人，因為如果會傷人就觸犯到猶太文化了。

On offer are necklaces that turn into small whips and adhesive tape for sadomasochism, but nothing that really hurts because “that is a bit problematic in Judaism, causing actual pain”, says Boteach.

她說：「已婚夫妻最需要這些新奇的小玩具來增添情趣了。其實有些有虔誠信仰的客人會來店內購買商品。曾經有一位男性客人，頭戴猶太教小圓帽『基帕』，為了老婆買了手銬和一根蠟燭。那位客人當時超害羞的，但這真的是一大突破。」

“Married people are people that need these novelties the most,” she said. “I did have a guy with a kippa (religious skullcap) in here one time and he bought handcuffs and a candle for his wife,” said Boteach, who said she otherwise sees few religious customers.

“He was really shy about it but it was a ballsy move.”

By The Jakarta Post (ANN) and The China Post