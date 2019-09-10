Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 2-8

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 2-8. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Chicago, NBC, 22.24 million.

2. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at New England, NBC, 22.21 million.

3. “NFL Thursday Pre-game,” NBC, 14.79 million.

4. NFL Football: Detroit at Arizona, Fox, 13.99 million.

5. “NFL Sunday Pre-game,” NBC, 10.72 million.

6. “NFL Opening Kickoff Show,” NBC, 10.69 million.

7. “NFL Post-game,” Fox, 9.8 million.

8. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.11 million.

9. College Football: LSU at Texas, ABC, 8.63 million.

10. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 8.56 million.

11. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.56 million.

12. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 7.51 million.

13. College Football: Notre Dame at Louisville, ESPN, 5.68 million.

14. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.34 million.

15. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.21 million.

16. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.75 million.

17. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.47 million.

18. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.46 million.

19. “FBI,” CBS, 4.21 million.

20. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.18 million.

___

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by Fox Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.