南韓外送服務太競爭 Uber Eats撐不下去 | Uber Eats halts service in S. Korea

【看英文中國郵報學英文】外送平台Uber Eats昨(10)日宣布將停止在南韓的外送服務。Uber是來自美國的共乘平台。

Uber Eats, the food delivery business of US-based ride-sharing Uber Technologies, has decided to halt operations in South Korea, the company said on Sept. 10.

在一封由Uber Eats寄給外送員的電子郵件中寫著：「我們在（韓）國內的營運遇到了瓶頸。」

Its riders were sent an email saying that the platform will operate until Oct. 14: “We’ve arrived at a difficult decision to halt our domestic services.”

韓國媒體The Korea Herald報導，2017年八月，Uber Eats在韓國首爾梨泰院及江南區開始營運。韓國是全世界第28個國家開始享有Uber Eats外送服務，至於首爾則是第110個城市享有此服務。從最開始的200間，截至今年八月，Uber Eats在韓國已經與2,400間餐廳合作，然而這個數字仍然遠不及其他外送平台。

The service was launched in August 2017 in Itaewon and Gangnam areas. It was its 28th country and the 110th city to launch operations. In Korea, it had 2,400 restaurants as partners as of August. The figure was up from 200 at its launch but lagged behind competitors.

南韓的食物外送市場越來越競爭，今年市值預計是20兆韓圜（約160.78億美元，5221億台幣），因為競爭不過其他平台，Uber Eats無奈只能終止服務。韓國其他大型外送服務平台有Baedal Minjok、 Yogiyo、 Coupang和Coupang Eats.。

The decision came as the competition has intensified in the fast growing food delivery market estimated at 20 trillion won ($16.78 billion) in 2019. In addition to leading food delivery apps such as Baedal Minjok and Yogiyo, other players like Coupang, the country’s largest e-commerce has also entered the market with Coupang Eats.

Uber業者表示，停止外送食物的同時，他們會加強他的叫車服務。Uber在南韓還有Uber Black、International Taxi、Uber Taxi等服務。

While shutting down the food delivery unit it will reinforce the mobility business, the company official said. It currently operates Uber Black, International Taxi and Uber Taxi.

By The Korea Herald (ANN) and The China Post

Translated by Carol Kan