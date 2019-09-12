Jacobs dreams a little dream to close Fashion Week on a high

NEW YORK (AP) — Twice a year, the New York fashion world trudges to the Upper East Side and the cavernous Park Avenue Armory to see what new tricks Marc Jacobs has up his sleeve.

Somehow Jacobs, who has the final Fashion Week slot every year, finds a way to surprise and impress. But on Wednesday night he also sent a jolt of delight through the crowd with a joyful, dreamlike ode to fashion of all kinds and all eras.

Guests were seated in mismatched white chairs set up in uneven rows, as if in an abandoned vintage furniture store.

Unlike a usual fashion show, the models smiled, winked, even waved at the audience as they strutted to the song, “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” And at the end, Jacobs himself took a lap around the runway, whirling and dancing on his red platform boots.