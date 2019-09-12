越南拼電子支付 攤販掃一下就買單 | E-wallets’ latest converts: HCM City street vendors

【看英文中國郵報學英文】位於越南胡志明市的第一區，每到下午都擠滿了各式賣早、午餐的攤販，前來覓食的顧客也絡繹不絕，熱鬧十足。

From morning to early afternoon Nguyễn Văn Chiêm in HCM City’s District 1 is bustling with food vendors selling breakfast and lunch and customers coming to eat.

在胡志明市，行動支付算是新趨勢，但仔細一看，會發現有些攤販店家竟然可以接受掃QR codes 行動支付。

It is somewhat startling to see some of the vendors accepting payment by scanning QR codes using e-wallets since it is still a relatively new trend among street vendors in the city.

根據Viet Nam News的報導，一位在美食街擺攤的果汁攤商接受採訪時，表示自從今年二月初就開始接受行動支付包括Momo和Moca的GrabPay。

Nguyễn Thị Mai Hương, owner of a juice stall on the food street, told Việt Nam News that she had been accepting e-wallet payments since around Tết in early February, including Momo and GrabPay by Moca.

攤商還說道，目前電子支付使用還沒那麼普遍，通常若GrabPay在做一些促銷時，一天大概會有5.6個人使用行動支付。

Though not many customers used them normally, some five or six people a day would pay using e-wallets during promotions from GrabPay, she said.

「這樣真的非常省時，我不用找錢，客人也不用帶錢，只是現在真的還沒有太多人開始用電子支付。」

“It is convenient, it does not take a lot of time, I don’t have to return any change and customers don’t need to bring cash. It’s just that there isn’t really a lot of people using it right now.”

根據The People的報導，一名飲料賣家受訪時表示，開始使用電子支付系統後，他再也不用擔心拿到假鈔了。

Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper quoted a drink vendor in District 5 as saying that ever since he accepted e-wallet payments, he does not have to worry about torn or fake notes.

越南國家銀行資料顯示，截至2018年底，已經設有三萬個可以使用電子支付掃QR code的點。此外，截至2018第三季，使用電子支付的交易件數比前一年同期增加百分之二十一。

According to the State Bank, there are around 30,000 QR code points set up for e-wallet payments as of the end of 2018, and the number of transactions made through e-wallets in the third quarter of 2018 was 21 per cent up year-on-year.

By Viet Nam News (ANN) and The China Post

Translated by Shelly Yang (楊子萱)