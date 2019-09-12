越南拼電子支付 攤販掃一下就買單 | E-wallets’ latest converts: HCM City street vendors

越南拼全面普及電子支付，連胡志明市攤販也開始接受手機支付。| Vietnam has put efforts into promoting the use of e-wallets across the country, even vendors in Ho Chi Minh city started to accept digital payments. (Photo: Shutterstock)
【看英文中國郵報學英文】位於越南胡志明市的第一區，每到下午都擠滿了各式賣早、午餐的攤販，前來覓食的顧客也絡繹不絕，熱鬧十足。

From morning to early afternoon Nguyễn Văn Chiêm in HCM City’s District 1 is bustling with food vendors selling breakfast and lunch and customers coming to eat.

越南拼全面普及電子支付，連胡志明市攤販也開始接受手機支付。| Vietnam has put efforts into promoting the use of e-wallets across the country, even vendors in Ho Chi Minh city started to accept digital payments.(圖取自Shutterstock | Photo: Shutterstock)
在胡志明市，行動支付算是新趨勢，但仔細一看，會發現有些攤販店家竟然可以接受掃QR codes 行動支付。

It is somewhat startling to see some of the vendors accepting payment by scanning QR codes using e-wallets since it is still a relatively new trend among street vendors in the city.

根據Viet Nam News的報導，一位在美食街擺攤的果汁攤商接受採訪時，表示自從今年二月初就開始接受行動支付包括Momo和Moca的GrabPay。

Nguyễn Thị Mai Hương, owner of a juice stall on the food street, told Việt Nam News that she had been accepting e-wallet payments since around Tết in early February, including Momo and GrabPay by Moca.

在胡志明市的第一區的果汁攤販有支援行動支付Momo和GrabPay | A juice stall on District 1's Nguyễn Văn Chiêm Street has QR codes for Momo and GrabPay e-wallet services. (圖取自Viet Nam News ANN / Photo: VNS Photo Việt Dũng ANN)
攤商還說道，目前電子支付使用還沒那麼普遍，通常若GrabPay在做一些促銷時，一天大概會有5.6個人使用行動支付。

Though not many customers used them normally, some five or six people a day would pay using e-wallets during promotions from GrabPay, she said.

電子支付Grab Pay | E-wallets Grab Pay (圖取自Shutterstock | Photo: Shutterstock)
「這樣真的非常省時，我不用找錢，客人也不用帶錢，只是現在真的還沒有太多人開始用電子支付。」

“It is convenient, it does not take a lot of time, I don’t have to return any change and customers don’t need to bring cash. It’s just that there isn’t really a lot of people using it right now.”

根據The People的報導，一名飲料賣家受訪時表示，開始使用電子支付系統後，他再也不用擔心拿到假鈔了。

Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper quoted a drink vendor in District 5 as saying that ever since he accepted e-wallet payments, he does not have to worry about torn or fake notes.

越南國家銀行資料顯示，截至2018年底，已經設有三萬個可以使用電子支付掃QR code的點。此外，截至2018第三季，使用電子支付的交易件數比前一年同期增加百分之二十一。

According to the State Bank, there are around 30,000 QR code points set up for e-wallet payments as of the end of 2018, and the number of transactions made through e-wallets in the third quarter of 2018 was 21 per cent up year-on-year.

By Viet Nam News (ANN) and The China Post

Translated by Shelly Yang (楊子萱)