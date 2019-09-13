衝浪者的天堂—竹南spot衝浪俱樂部 | ‘Spot’ surfing school – an oasis for surfers

【看英文中國郵報學英文】位於台灣西北岸竹南鎮濱海的Spot衝浪俱樂部成立於2004年，陪伴衝浪愛好者們走過十五年時光，是公認玩衝浪和風箏衝浪的聖地，吸引形形色色的水上冒險客前來朝聖。SPOT 創辦人Tony和她兩個活潑的女兒(兩個都比這間俱樂部年輕)早已將這個清閒、陽光和煦的寶地當作第二個家，更是他們的遊樂場。

Established 15 years-ago on the coast of Zhunan Township in northwestern Taiwan, “Spot” has served as an oasis for surfers and kite surfers from all walks of life and distant corners of the world. Tony and his two sprightly daughters (both of whom are younger than the business itself) have made this tranquil, warm-breezed place into their second home and playground.

靠著專業的衝浪課程與悠閒的社交氛圍，Spot衝浪俱樂部成功贏得旅客們的芳心，成為許多旅人途經必訪的中繼站。除了小至五歲的年輕學生、還能見到來自英國、美國與澳洲等地的企業家與專業衝浪者遠道前來。

As a surfing school and pit stop for travelers wishing to delve into a more natural social atmosphere, Spot has become popular for both eager students as young as five years-old, as well as entrepreneurs and surfing professionals from the U.S., the UK, Australia, and more.

每週會有許多組客人大約4到30人前來衝浪，享受陽光的沐浴。衝浪課程正式開始啦！學員們手拿Nanum牌衝浪板，跟著Tony和其他指導員，步行約1分鐘來到海邊。Tony這時說道：「雖然台灣是海島國家，但學校都沒有海洋教育，所以我很喜歡教小朋友。透過水上活動與大海接觸，小朋友能夠了解他們是誰、從哪裡來。」

Weekly classes of groups anywhere between four to 30 people gather around and prepare for the hours under the sun. Class begins, and learners carry Nanum-brand surfboards in hand on just a short one-minute march to the sea with Tony and other instructors, some of which are very dedicated sports interns.

“Taiwan’s schools don’t really teach ocean education, even though we’re an island country,’’ Tony says, “That’s why I like to teach kids. Through watersports and contact with the sea, we teach them about where they originally came from and who they are.”

今年，Spot衝浪俱樂部隔壁開了一間「蔬皮肚皮」餐廳，每週都有現場音樂表演，不管是衝浪搖滾、搖滾樂、雷鬼、迷幻或藍調，各種音樂類型應有盡有，增添不少音樂節慶氣氛。不論是在室內大廳吹冷氣聊天還是在戶外座位賞景，餐廳提供的各種西式料理、生啤和雞尾酒絕不讓人失望。

This year, the restaurant shack “Super Duper” opened its door right next to Spot, adding an even more festive atmosphere to the area with weekly live music ranging from surf rock, rock, reggae, trance, and blues.

酥脆或鬆軟的墨西哥塔可吃起來多汁可口，沾上酸甜的莎莎醬，配上金黃酥脆的大薯，再啜一口濃郁滑順的高蛋白草莓奶昔，令人大呼過癮。餐廳的開張是遊客的一大福音，不論早餐、中餐、晚餐，豐富多元的菜色隨時滿足所有遊客的味蕾。

Whether in their outdoor seating area or in their air-conditioned social room, the variety of Western-style dishes, draft beers, and cocktails in Super Duper’s menu does not disappoint – juicy soft- or hard-shelled tacos with a cold pint, or thick, crunchy potato wedges with a Sunrise Strawberry Protein Milkshake –– this new addition to the Spot family is a godsend for any visitor’s cravings, be it breakfast, lunch, or dinnertime.

這間餐廳的創辦人 Libby Ho曾在台北和高雄開過餐廳，深深的感受到經營規模大小所帶來的差異。竹南地區的人口以老年佔多數，習慣吃傳統口味，然而「蔬皮肚皮」卻靠著吸引各路旅人和年輕人成功闖出自己的一片天。

The restaurant’s young founder, Libby Ho, has had experience in the culinary business in Taipei and Kaohsiung, noting the big differences when doing business between small-scale Zhunan and larger cities. The local population is proportionally older and tends to stick to their traditional taste buds, but Super Duper is beloved by both travelers wandering up and down Taiwan’s western coast and younger Taiwanese.

在8月31號周末，超過四十位來自台灣和國際的單車極限運動好手在「蔬皮肚皮」駐足享用烤肉自助餐，一旁還有樂團整晚演奏。大家品嘗著由餐廳精心準備的沙拉、烤肉香腸、漢堡和海鮮義大利麵。

On the weekend of Aug. 31, groups of Taiwanese and international BMX riders arrived for a barbecue-style buffet prepared by Super Duper. The party swelled to over 40 people, not including the musicians who played all through the night, and enjoyed the staff’s well-prepared salads, BBQ sausages, hamburgers, and seafood pasta.

隔天，從Spot通往海邊的道路被關閉起來舉辦兩輪極限運動競賽，道路上堆放各種比賽用障礙物。這一刻，這個美麗的地方不再只是衝浪者的天下，還能一睹單車好手們秀出花式飛越、旋轉等高難度特技表演。系列活動從台中出發北上。

The next day, the length of the road from Spot to the beach was closed off and fitted with an obstacle course of ramps and pipes, the BMX competition had begun. This time, the community belonged not just to the surfers and kite surfers, but to cyclists on the hot pavement performing acrobatic jumps and flips, one event of many as the riders slowly move up along the coast from Taichung.

Spot在竹南小鎮的邊緣上成功打造出一個讓衝浪愛好者能齊聚一堂的好地方，從台北驅車兩小時便能遠離塵囂享受恬靜的海灘時光。在黑白細沙混雜的沙灘上漫步，望著孕育我們的大海潮水漲落，海浪波掏洶湧，此刻不難體會Tony 的初衷。他秉持著堅定的信念，一手撐起這間小店，就是希望能為每個旅客提供一個可以放鬆吃飯、睡覺、學習的去處，在擁抱大海的同時，感受台灣的熱情。

At the edge of this relatively small, quiet town just a two-hour ride away from Taipei, Spot has managed to create a well-established meeting point for the surfing community. As one walks along the black-and-white sand of the beach, witnessing the ebb and flow of that mass expanse where ‘we originally came from’, it’s easy to understand Tony’s mission.

His long, heartfelt conviction that understanding leads to respect, and his establishment plays a large part in this goal, offering arrivals a place to sit back and eat, sleep, learn, and enjoy Taiwan’s warm waters and warm hospitality.

By Gregory A. Thorpe Badrena

By Joyce Lee (李芷涵)