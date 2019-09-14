Europe urges Iran to cooperate with UN nuclear watchdog

European powers on Friday called on Iran to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The UN’s nuclear watchdog confirmed earlier this week that advanced centrifuges had been installed at a nuclear plant.

Europe’s warning

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the EU’s foreign policy chief said:

“We are deeply concerned by Iran’s recent activities”

“We urge Iran to reverse all activities that violate its JCPOA [2015 nuclear accord] commitments.”

“We call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues.”

A leading role:

Europe has been desperately trying to save the Iran nuclear deal since the US withdrew from it in 2018. After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran began to pull out of part of the agreement.

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in July 2015. Iran and the United States, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and France (known as the P5+1), as well as the European Union, agreed to lift crippling international sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for Tehran dismantling it. However, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in May last year.

