WHO calls for suicide prevention strategy as global rate dips

The World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to do more to prevent suicides even as the global suicide rate fell slightly.

“Despite progress, one person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet suicides are preventable.”

He called on “all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programs in a sustainable way.”

From 2010 to 2016, the global suicide rate fell by nearly 10% to 10.5 per 100,000 people. However, the number of deaths remained stable due to population growth.

In the Western Pacific, rates fell by nearly 20%, whereas the rate in Guyana topped more than 30 per 100,000, making it the highest in the world.

Read more: How to look after your mental health

Germany in focus

The average suicide rate in Germany was about 9 per 100,000 people. However, males drove that figure disproportionately, with a rate of 13.6 per 100,000 people compared with 4.8 for women in 2016.

Earlier this year, churches in Germany announced new initiatives to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The WHO said the gap between male and female rates is evident in nearly all countries. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death among people between 15 and 29, according to the WHO.

Read more: The social media platforms with the most negative effects on mental health

Reach out

According to experts, nearly 70% of suicides are associated with depression, during which people struggling may withdraw from social and personal relationships.

World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) is a call for doctors, hospitals, support groups and ordinary people to counter the stigma and do more to help people before it is too late.

If you are suffering from emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, seek professional help. You can find information on where to find help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: www.befrienders.org

DW sends out a daily selection of the day’s news and features. Sign up here.

ls,kw/tj (dpa, AFP)