Rain showers forecast for most parts of Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected around the country on Monday, with a high chance of isolated showers in northern, northeastern, southern and southeastern Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Northern Taiwan, Hualien and Taitung counties in the east and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south will see brief showers, brought by a northeasterly wind, the bureau said.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit areas south of Chiayi County and mountainous areas across the country in the afternoon, it noted.

Areas north of Tainan City and in eastern Taiwan, including the offshore islands of Green, Orchid, Kinmen and Matsu, will experience winds measuring 8-9 on the Beaufort scale, the bureau said.

The chance of high waves in waters off northern, eastern and southern Taiwan is also increasing, the CWB said.

Daytime highs will be around 32-33 degrees Celsius, while lows are forecast to range from 25-28 degrees.

Meanwhile, the 16th Pacific storm of the year, Tropical Storm Peipah, formed east of Taiwan at 8 p.m. Sunday.

As of 8 a.m., Monday Peipah was located 2,700 kilometers east of Taiwan. It is likely to be downgraded to a tropical depression in a day or two and will not affect Taiwan, the CWB said.

By Joseph Yeh