台灣披薩口味搞怪無極限 | Odd pizzas at hand in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】身為台灣人一定會吃的經典小吃臭豆腐，竟然也能搬上國際舞臺，與西方美食披薩結合，迸出全新火花。繼六月必勝客推出榴蓮披薩，創下單日每十秒賣出一個披薩的紀錄，這次推出為限量「臭豆腐」披薩，鋪上滿滿的臭豆腐和台式泡菜，搭配濃郁的莫札瑞拉起司，絕對適合愛嘗鮮的你來挑戰。

Do you like Taiwan’s stinky tofu? Pizza Hut recently added the traditional dish on their pizza. Following the launch of a special menu –– durian pizza in June which set a record of one durian pizza sold every ten seconds — the pizza chain store decided to challenge pizza lover’s tolerance by launching the stinky tofu pizza. Stinky tofu and Taiwan version of kimchi top the pizza with mozzarella cheese, this western-Taiwan fusion dish is for those who love to challenge new food experience.

然而，這已經不是第一次台灣推出搞怪披薩口味，過去還有連鎖瓦薩美式餐廳將草莓大福包進墨西哥辣醬口味披薩，周圍還有草莓切片點綴，鹹甜滋味衝擊大家的味蕾。

Yet, Pizza Hut is not alone in creating unique pizzas. Chain restaurant VASA Pizzeria features Japanese strawberry mochi in its Mexican tabasco-flavored pizza. The savory yet sweet taste challenges epicure’s taste buds.

除此之外，台灣經典怪披薩絕對不能忽略嘉義大老闆手作披薩推出的「珍珠奶茶」口味披薩，上面鋪滿大量珍珠，奇特搭配讓人不禁好奇這樣真的好吃嗎？還有另一項鎮店之寶是「糯米腸」披薩，煎得香脆的糯米腸融入披薩，口味新奇，與起司搭配完全無違和感。

Moreover, a Chiayi restaurant, Boss Pizza, has unveiled the boba milk tea pizza featuring a great deal of tapioca balls on top. The restaurant has another signature menu –– sticky rice sausage pizza.

如果以上都不夠怪，那麼這個結合薑絲與西式薄片餅皮的披薩你絕對沒有想過。位於台北So Free柴燒窯烤披薩店推出這款「薑絲超人」披薩，嗆辣的薑絲搭配鹹蛋、玉米，簡直是中西文化在舌尖引爆。綜合以上各種「怪」出新滋味的披薩，準備好帶著你的外國朋友去嘗試台灣人無極限創意披薩嗎。

If any of the above dishes sound weird to you, the ginger superman pizza from Taipei’s So Free Pizza is worth a try. The spicy ginger, along with salted dug egg and corn together enrich your taste buds. Are you ready to take your international friends to try these “odd” yet creative fusion pizza? ●

By Shelly Yang (楊子萱) and Carol Kan (甘庭嘉)