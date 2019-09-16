影／威爾史密斯讚李安新片：運用的技術太不可思議 | Ang Lee’ s new film technology is spectacular: Will Smith

【看英文中國郵報學英文】預計10月25日上映由李安執導的新片《雙子殺手》，日前曝光一支幕後花絮，片中男主角威爾史密斯透露：「李安藉由《雙子殺手》打造一個視覺奇觀，他運用的技術太不可思議了，努力為觀眾創造出一個獨一無二的觀影經驗。」

In the Taiwan director Ang Lee’s new film “Gemini Man” behind-the-scenes clip, released by Paramount Pictures, the actor Will Smith said, “In ‘Gemini Man,’ Ang is creating a visual spectacle, and the technology is so spectacular.” Will Smith is the leading actor in the science fiction action movie, which is set to be released on Oct. 25.

李安則表示：「我運用拍攝《少年PI的奇幻漂流》的經驗，將數位拍攝技術發揮到極致，拍出更逼真、更傳神、更有人性的電影。」而「維塔視覺特效」總監蓋威廉斯也提到，李安總是說技術得更上一層樓，因為我們要打造一個數位人類，把一個栩栩如生的年輕版威爾史密斯，呈現在大銀幕上面。

“I was able to build on my past experience in the ‘Life of Pi,’” Ang Lee said. “This is what digital cinema should be doing, which is to make it look more real, more immersive, more human.” Guy Williams, the supervisor of the digital visual effect company Weta VFX’s, added that Lee told them that they have to take the technology to another level.”

“Because we are creating a digital human. We are putting a living, breathing young Will Smith into the frame,” Williams said.

《雙子殺手》故事敘述由威爾史密斯飾演的一名頂尖殺手亨利布洛根，被一位年輕殺手追殺，後來發現這位殺手是年輕的亨利自己，而且能事先預測亨利的一舉一動。

“Gemini Man” is about an assassin named Henry Brogan (played by Will Smith), who is chased by a young clone of himself that is able to predict his every move.

By 翁新涵 (Weng Hsin-han) and Carol Kan

Translated by Carol Kan