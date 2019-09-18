王雪紅卸任HTC執行長 法國電信大將接手 | HTC appoints French executive as new CEO, Cher Wang remains as board director

【看英文中國郵報學英文】HTC宏達電昨（17）日下午宣布原董事長王雪紅因職務調整，免兼任執行長暨總經理，董事會並任命Yves Maitre擔任HTC執行長暨總經理一職。而王雪紅仍任公司董事長。

HTC, a Taiwan electronics consumer company, on Sept.17 appointed Yves Maitre as the company’s new CEO, while founder Cher Wang remained as the board director.

HTC宏達電指出，Maitre加入HTC前，於全球最大的電信業者之一Orange電信擔任Consumer Equipment and Partnerships執行副總裁一職，總計服務時間長達14年，掌管該公司聯網科技策略與業務。2005年Maitre擔任Orange資深副總一職時，首次與HTC合作，和HTC一起走過許多重要的時刻。

According to HTC’s statement, Maitre joined HTC from Orange, a telecommunications firm from France. Where he held senior executive positions for over 14 years, most recently as EVP of Consumer Equipment and Partnerships, overseeing Orange’s connected technology strategy and business. He first started working with HTC upon his appointment as Senior VP for Devices in 2005.

在Maitre於Orange服務期間，也是首位在歐洲導入Android智慧型手機的功臣。

According to the statement, Maitre was the first to negotiate and deploy Android smartphones in Europe during his tenure at Orange.

HTC宏達電表示，王雪紅仍將繼續擔任HTC董事長一職，讓她可以專注未來科技的策略與企業方向的制訂，以達成HTC產品組合的持續擴展及VIVE Reality遠景的實現。

HTC said Cher Wang will continue as chairperson of the HTC board, in which she will focus on future technologies that align with HTC’s expanding portfolio and vision of VIVE Reality.

王雪紅在聲明中指出，當4年前接下執行長一職，就立志要重塑HTC成為一個完整的生態系統提供者，讓HTC在5G、XR與AI領域上蓬勃發展。相信現在是最好的時間把重責大任交付給一位強而有力的領導者，共同邁向另一個新世紀。

“When I took over as CEO four years ago, I set out to reinvent HTC as a complete ecosystem company and lay the foundations for the company to flourish across 5G and XR,” Wang wrote in the statement. “So, now is the perfect time to hand over the stewardship of HTC to a strong leader to guide us on the next stage of our journey.”

