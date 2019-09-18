HTC appoints French executive as new CEO, Cher Wang remains as board director

HTC founder Cher Wang stepped down from CEO. (NOWnews file photo)
TAIPEI (The China Post) — HTC, a Taiwan electronics consumer company, on Sept.17 appointed Yves Maitre as the companys new CEO, while founder Cher Wang remained as the board director. 

According to HTCs statement, Maitre joined HTC from Orange, a telecommunications firm from FranceWhere he held senior executive positions for over 14 years, most recently as EVP of Consumer Equipment and Partnerships, overseeing Oranges connected technology strategy and business. He first started working with HTC upon his appointment as Senior VP for Devices in 2005. 

Yves Maitre is HTC’s new CEO. (Courtesy of HTC)
According to the statement, Maitre was the first to negotiate and deploy Android smartphones in Europe during his tenure at Orange.  

HTC said Cher Wang will continue as chairperson of the HTC board, in which she will focus on future technologies that align with HTCs expanding portfolio and vision of VIVE Reality. 

When I took over as CEO four years ago, I set out to reinvent HTC as a complete ecosystem company and lay the foundations for the company to flourish across 5G and XR, Wang wrote in the statement. So, now is the perfect time to hand over the stewardship of HTC to a strong leader to guide us on the next stage of our journey. ● 

By Hsu Chia-chen (許家禎) and Carol Kan 