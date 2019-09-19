印度禁止電子菸 ｜India bans e-cigarettes

【看英文中國郵報學英文】週三，印度聯盟理事會通過法條，禁止電子煙製造、進口、流通和販售，並且提議若違反此條例應處以罰金並求刑，這項決策引起了德里的醫生和電子煙投資人的各種反應聲浪。

The Union Cabinet’s move on Wednesday clearing an ordinance for banning production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes and proposing a jail term and fine for its violators evoked mixed reactions among a section of Delhi doctors and other stakeholders.

理事會的決定引起許多商會和電子菸產業相關的利益關係人強烈抨擊，因為他們認為政府公布的電子菸禁令非常的嚴苛，並指控禁令是為了保護那些傳統菸商的利益。另外，他們也控訴政府剝奪大家使用比較安全的抽菸方式。

The Centre’s decision was slammed by trade bodies and certain stakeholders related to e-cigarettes, who reportedly alleged that it was a “draconian” move taken hastily in the interest of the conventional cigarette industry. They also charged that the government was depriving people of a safer alternative to smoking.

印度醫院呼吸系統科醫師Gyandeep Mangal 說道：「很慶幸理事會禁止與香菸一樣有害的電子菸。雖然電子菸不含菸草，但內含的液態狀尼古丁可能會導致癌症、肺部以及心臟疾病。」

Dr Gyandeep Mangal, senior consultant in Respiratory Medicine, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, said, “We are glad with the ban on e-cigarettes by Union Cabinet as these are as harmful as regular cigarettes. It is true that e-cigarette doesn’t contain tobacco but it contains liquefied nicotine which may lead to cancer, lung and heart diseases.

「所以吸電子煙並沒有比一般香菸安全。除了尼古丁之外，裡面含有其他同樣對人體有害的成分。」

Hence it is not true that e-cigarettes are safer. Apart from the nicotine, there are other additional components included which are equally harmful.”

他補充道：「事實上那些抽香菸的人不但沒有戒菸，吸電子菸的同時也繼續抽傳統香菸。所以我們可以說電子煙和傳統香菸一樣有害。」

He also said, “The fact is that instead of quitting, many e-cigarette users are continuing to use e-cigarettes while still using conventional cigarettes. Hence we can conclude that e-cigarettes are as harmful as regular cigarettes.”

稍早，印度醫學研究理事會對電子菸的使用祭出紅牌警告，並且提出研究表示，電子菸很有可能造成人體對尼古丁成癮。

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had red-flagged the use of e-cigarettes citing studies that have apparently shown that these have the potential to cause nicotine addiction.

印度北部醫院Paras Healthcare的醫生Dharmider Nagar說道：「最近在美國因抽電子菸而致死的案例，讓我們對電子煙可能內含的有毒化學物質打上問號。」

Referring to the Centre’s move to ban e-cigarettes, Dr Dharminder Nagar of Paras Healthcare said, “The recent vaping-related deaths in the US have once again put a question mark over the possible toxicity of chemicals present in e-cigarette.

另外，他補充道：「假電子菸可能流傳於市面上，且在這些致死案例調查還沒有一個結論之前，我們還是不能把電子煙當作戒菸的解決辦法。」

While investigation into those deaths have still not been conclusive and point to a possibility of spurious products, we must refrain from looking at e-cigarettes as a safe alternative.”

By The Statesman（ANN）and The China Post

Translated by Shelly Yang