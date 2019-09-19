日商樂天接手 Lamigo桃猿走入歷史 | Japanese business becomes the first foreign company buying Taiwan baseball team

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中職Lamigo桃猿隊今天宣布，正式將股權百分百轉移給日本樂天集團。樂天成為史上第一支以外資加入台灣職業棒球聯盟（CPBL）的企業。

Taiwan professional baseball team, Lamigo Monkeys, announced today that Japan-based e-commerce giant Rakuten, Inc. has completed the deal of purchasing the team. Rakuten became the first foreign company to purchase or run a team in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL).

樂天透過本次取得股權，預計自2020年球季開始，參與中職。

The Rakuten-sponsored new team will participate in CPBL starting from next year.

「Lamigo Monkeys」自2004年由La New公司負責經營以來，總計達成包含2017、2018年二連霸在內6度聯盟年度總冠軍，以台灣棒球界首屈一指的實力自豪。

Since La New Corporation started to sponsor and manage the baseball team, named Law New Bear then, the team has won six CPBL championships, including the season 2017 and 2018.

此外，經營方面亦為了爭取球迷，採取諸多獨特且先進策略，自2014年迄今連續五年位居台灣職棒界最多球迷進場人數之地位，是台灣職棒界人氣、實力兼具的代表性球團。

The popularity of Lamigo Monkeys is the top in CPBL. Since 2014, every year, the team has the highest amount of audience entering the arena to support the team.

劉玠廷說：「感謝樂天認同16年來我們打下的根基。」

Lamigo Monkeys General Manager Justin Liu (劉玠廷) said, “Thanks Rakuten a lot for recognizing our efforts in the past 16 years.”

樂天在日本職棒界，自2005年球季開始經營「東北樂天金鷲隊」迄今。對於參與台灣職業棒球，將活用透過以「東北樂天金鷲」為首、在參進各項運動界中所培養出的KNOW HOW，不僅對於球團本身，也對於台灣職業棒球以及地方創生做出貢獻。

Rakuten is known for sponsoring Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Pacific League since 2005. Therefore, Rakuten said they would utilize what they’ve learned from past experiences in managing the Japanese team to support the Taiwanese team.

此外，樂天Rakuten自2008年起在台灣發展電子商務、信用卡以及電子書等事業，更取得預計明年上限的純網銀設立許可。

Baseball is not the first business that Rakuten has in Taiwan. Started from 2008, the Japanese company has expanded its business in various sectors in Taiwan, such as e-commerce and digital books. They even have obtained approval to run online banking in Taiwan starting next year.

劉玠廷透露，樂天未來將永續經營桃園國際棒球場，會有更多建設與投資，同時公司行政人員都會獲得留用。

Liu revealed that Rakuten would continue managing Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, where the Lamigo Monkeys is based, adding that the Rakuten would invest more and hold on to most of the employment.

樂天參與台灣職業棒球乙事，新的隊名、制服、隊徽等事項，之後將會另行公布。

The team’s new name, uniform and logo will be published afterward.

By NOWnews Sports Center (體育中心) and Carol Kan