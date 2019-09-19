International kite festival to start on this weekend

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 2019 New Taipei City North Coast International Kite Festival will start on Sep. 21 at Shimen Kite Park. This year’s festival, themed “I love north coast,” will feature dozens of couples who will fly heart-shaped and pig-shaped kites. Also, more than 20 countries will showcase their unique kites at the festival, such as an adorable cat-shaped kite from South Korea and an Indonesian 15 meters-long soft sled kite.

On the day of the event, many performance groups will bring spectacular shows and fun to local families.

In addition, the kite flyers will showcase a 10-meters-long caterpillar-shaped kite, a one-story high backpack-shaped skite, and even demonstrate some amazing stunt kites.