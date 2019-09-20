為愛發聲！BTS隊長為聽障學生捐款一億韓元 | BTS leader donates 100 m won for students with hearing impairments

【看英文中國郵報學英文】韓國天團防彈少年團（BTS）隊長金南俊（RM）為首爾的聽障學生捐贈一億韓元（約台幣260萬元）。

RM, the leader of the popular boy band BTS, has donated 100 million won ($83,745) to help students with hearing impairments, a Seoul school said Friday.

根據韓國媒體The Korea Herald報導，首爾三星聾啞特殊學校今（20）日表示，RM在他九月12日生日時，捐款給學校，支持學生的音樂教育。

The BTS leader made the donation earlier this week in celebration of his birthday, Sept. 12, in a bid to help students receive music education, according to officials at Seoul Samsung School.

學校相關人士表示：「RM提供贊助是希望聽障學生們能通過各種方式一起享受音樂。」

“RM made the donation, expressing his will to help students with hearing difficulties enjoy music through various means,” a school official said.

而校長表示學校正在計畫提供不同的音樂相關課程，讓學生能夠享受音樂也能透過音樂取得自信心。

School principal Shin Rae-beom added that the school plans to provide a variety of music programs so that students can gain confidence and have fun through music.

從幼兒園到高中生，首爾三星聾啞特殊學校約有120名學生。

Around 120 students, ranging from kindergartners to high schoolers, are enrolled in Seoul Samsung School, which specializes in education for hearing-impaired students.

粉絲為了慶祝RM的二十五歲生日，在這個月初時在首爾建造了一座森林。

Earlier this month, fans of RM created a forest in Seoul in celebration of the musician’s 25th birthday.

