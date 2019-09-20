The best beef noodles in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Back in the early rural days, however, Taiwan people didn’t really use cattle for its beef. Fleeing from a tumultuous war, many soldiers and their families came to Taiwan from all corners of China, but still missed the flavors of their native towns. Therefore, many began setting up stalls in the military dependents’ villages where they resided and put their cooking skills to good use. Soon, the aroma of all these unique Chinese ingredients began to fill the air.

It could be said that Taiwan’s beef noodles are an amalgamation of the vast variety of China’s dishes; whether it be Szechuan braised, Lanzhou hand-pulled noodles, or northeastern noodles, all of these authentic dishes can be tasted in Taiwan.

So just how much does Taiwan love beef noodles? The amount of beef noodles restaurants and vendors take first place in the food industry here. In its quest to find the most delicious version, Taiwan has organized an annual beef noodle competition for more than ten years. This Taiwanese specialty has now been exported all over the world, even translating the name into “New Row Mian”.

Throughout these yearly competitions, Regent Taipei hotel’s Classic Braised Beef Noodles and Champion Clear Broth Beef Noodles stand out locally and on the international stage. Being reported as Taiwan’s most delicious beef noodles by CNN and other international media, even Michelin agrees with its champion status, making Regent Taipei’s two noodle specialties a must when visiting Taiwan.

Winner of the 8th Taipei International Beef Noodle Festival, the Champion Clear Broth Beef Noodles is prepared first by cooking beef brisket with pan-fried scallions, ginger and onions, then boiled into a broth for two 2-3 hours. In order to avoid the broth getting too oily, the ingredients are thoroughly rinsed after being pan-fried.

The key to preparing the lines in the beef brisket, which is roasted in the oven for fifty minutes before boiling, releasing all the juices from the bones. The result is a clear broth with a marked beefy fragrance, while also reducing its oiliness. Other than the flavorful broth another element that has enticed everyone’s taste buds are the succulent, thickly cut chunks of beef. Made with h beef brisket and vegetables to heighten the broth’s flavor, cinnamon, ginger, garlic and other ingredients are added, as well. After a twohour long boil to make the meat soft and tender, it melts in the mouth, releasing a fresh, sweet taste.

The Classic Braised Beef Noodles have a heavier taste. Made from 10 kg. of Taiwanese brisket, which is cut closer to belly, contains more oil and tendon. After blanching the meat, it’s drenched in strong rice wine. Then, it’s boiled in a low heated pot for four hours together with sautéed onions, ginger, cinnamon, and aniseed, along with a touch of white pepper and other spices. The resulting flavor of the tendon is particularly pungent, bringing out the taste and texture of this rich part of the meat. Just lightly chewing on this freshly prepared brisket is enough enjoy its savory juices. ●