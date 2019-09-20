The Latest: Hurricane Lorena approaching Mexico's Los Cabos

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Weather, including Hurricane Lorena along Mexico’s Pacific Coast (all times local):

6 a.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami has upgraded Lorena to a hurricane as it bears down on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

Forecasters say Hurricane Lorena now has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and is still about 100 miles (160 kilometers) away as it moves toward Cabo San Lucas at 9 mph (15 kph).

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to cause damaging winds, flash flooding and life threatening surf along the peninsula.

___

1 a.m.

Owners have pulled boats from the water and shopkeepers put plywood over windows and doors as Tropical Storm Lorena bears down on Mexico’s resort-studded Los Cabos area, predicted to arrive Friday at hurricane force.

The storm is forecast to pass over or near the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula later in the day with heavy winds and soaking rains.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jerry has been gaining strength on a track that is predicted to carry it near the northern Leeward Islands on Friday and north of Puerto Rico on Saturday.