臺灣醫療產業精品 助泰國成為亞洲醫療樞紐 | Taiwan offers helping hand to make Thailand Asian medical hub

【看英文中國郵報學英文】臺泰智慧醫療研討會及商機交流於今（20）日下午在曼谷舉辦，建立亞洲醫療樞紐。

A joint Thailand-Taiwan Smart Healthcare Seminar and Trade Meeting was held today afternoon in Bangkok to work on making the Kingdom Asia’s medical hub.

泰國政府正執行打造泰國成為亞洲醫療中心（Medical Hub of Asia）十年計劃，泰方積極導入智慧醫療相關產品與解決方案，與臺灣現今之產業優勢相符合。

The Thai government is implementing a 10-year plan to make the country Asia’s medical hub and actively introducing smart medical-related products and solutions, which are in line with Taiwan’s industrial advantages.

為掌握商機、加強臺泰雙方合作，辦理「智慧醫療產業研討會及商機交流」，從曾獲台灣精品獎的公司引進智慧醫療產品與解決辦法。

In order to promote cooperation between Thailand and Taiwan in the field of smart healthcare, the Thailand-Taiwan Smart Healthcare Seminar & Trade Meeting aims to introduce smart healthcare products and solutions from award-winning Taiwanese companies.

駐泰國代表處經濟組組長許志明表示，臺灣長期以來在資訊與傳播科技上的優勢，鞏固了臺灣的醫療產業，甚至促進了醫療健康科技的創新。

Jason Hsu, director of the economic division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, said that Taiwan’s long-established strength in information and communications technology has consolidated Taiwan’s healthcare, and inspired medical health innovation.

他表示，泰國的健保產業有很大的發展潛力，且預估醫療設備市場每年會有8到10％的成長。

He said Thailand’s healthcare industry had high potential for growth and expected that the healthcare medical devices market in Thailand will grow at around 8-10 per cent per year.

外貿協會人才培訓中心副主任林少暉表示，今天來參與交流會的臺灣企業都是產業典範，因為他們都通過了嚴苛的選拔程序。

Shao-Hui Lin, deputy executive director of Taiwan External Trade Development Council, stated that today’s Taiwanese companies represent the epitome of Taiwanese industrial advantage, because their products are selected through a rigorous selection process.

臺灣經濟部於1993年推出臺灣精品獎，超過百位評審每年評估產品的研發、設計、品質、行銷及台灣產製等五個項目，選拔出最多10件金質獎產品。

The Taiwan Excellence Award selection was launched by the Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993. More than 100 judges evaluate products in terms of R&D, design, quality, marketing, and made in Taiwan, every year. Only the top products that meet these criteria can be awarded “Taiwan Excellence”.

得主可以使用台灣精品獎的標誌來推銷產品，就像顧客可以選擇米其林得獎餐廳來消費一樣。

Award-winning products can use the “Taiwan Excellence logo” to promote themselves, just like customers can choose best restaurants easily by choosing the ones awarded Michelin Star.

六家具代表性之臺灣企業受邀出席並進行發表，包括上銀(HIWIN) 、研華(Advantech) 、威強電(IEI) 、鼎眾(Mediland) 、創心醫電(公司名Imediplus/品牌名Cardiart)及菲思博(Faspro)。

Subsequently, representatives from six Taiwanese leading companies including Hiwin Technologies Corp, Advantech Co Ltd, IEI Integration Corp, Mediland Enterprise Corporation, Imediplus Inc and Faspro Systems Co Ltd made presentations.

林少暉指出，去年泰國從臺灣引進的醫療產品價值約86億美金（約台幣2,600億）。

She said that last year, Thailand imported medical products and devices from Taiwan worth around US$8.6 billion.

