全球瘋中文 台灣成熱點 | Taiwan is the hotspot for learning Chinese

【看英文中國郵報學英文】澳洲前總理陸克文(Kevin Rudd)、臉書創辦人馬克祖克伯(Mark Zuckerburg)、川普的孫女阿拉貝拉(Arabella Trump)有甚麼共通點呢? 很難想像，這個跨越國界和年齡層的組合，竟然都熱衷於同一件事─學中文!事實上，全球以中文(華語，國語/普通話為一支)為母語的人口已達到九億五千人之多，更甚英文，榮登所有語言之首，加上中國崛起，越趨龐大的商機及知名度漸開的中文影視作品，讓更多人對這有超過三千年歷史、卻又出了名困難的語言心生好奇。

What do former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg, and Arabella Trump have in common? It’s hard to imagine, but across all ages and nationalities, everyone is learning Chinese! In fact, the number of native Chinese speakers have reached 950 million, even more than native English speakers. Given the rise of China, growing business opportunities and Chinese language film and television works gaining momentum in popularity, more and more people have been curious about this 3000-year-old language.

根據美國外交學院(U.S. Foreign Service Institute)的統計，有志學習中文的英文母語人士，平均要花上2200小時才能達到「精通」水準，話雖如此，近年來學習中文的風潮仍然席捲全球，台灣教育部的調查報告指出，2015年來台學習華語的學生人數高達18,645名，佔大專院校境外學生人數的16.92%；而在2010年，全球有75萬人參加中國孔子學院總部(Confucius Institute Headquarter) 主辦的漢語水平考試，熱度可見一斑。

According to the U.S. Foreign Service Institute, native English speakers interested in learning Chinese spend 2,200 hours to reach proficiency, which speaks to the difficulty of the language. Having said that, the trend of learning Chinese is still sweeping to the globe.

In 2015, The Ministry of Education of Taiwan reported the number of students studying Chinese in Taiwanese colleges and universities had reached 18,645, which accounts for 16.92 percent of all students from overseas. Back in 2010, 750,00 people signed up to take the Chinese Proficiency Test hosted by the Confucius Institute Headquarters in China.

趨勢所使，台灣和中國也成了兩大學習中文的熱點，但究竟是甚麼原因讓外籍生最終選擇落腳台灣?而中文是否又如傳言中令人望「文」生卻? 本文訪問了數名在台灣各大學學習華語的外籍生，讓我們一起來看看，遠道而來的他們，面臨了甚麼挑戰，又有甚麼經驗談呢?

Due to the continuous interest, Taiwan and China have become hotspots for studying Chinese. But why do foreign students choose to come to Taiwan specifically? Is learning Chinese truly as terrifying as it is alleged to be? We interviewed students who are currently studying abroad at various Taiwanese universities. What type of obstacles have they faced? What choices have they had to make to take their Chinese to a higher level?

踏上留學之旅之前，首重目的地的選擇。來台學中文的外籍生多數認為，相對中國，台灣要來得安全許多；除此之外，多數人也希望能藉此機會多了解台灣的文化、歷史，甚至有外籍生展現了對學習台語和文言文的興趣。

One of the initial choices students must make before studying abroad is choosing where they would like to go. For those who have come to learn Chinese, the answer is easy: most believe Taiwan is a relatively safe country. They are interested in the culture and want to further their understanding of the history and slang, or even move on to learn Taiwanese or classical Chinese.

至於來台的申請管道，許多外籍生的原就讀學校即有相關的遊留學計畫，但也有人參加了遊留學展、甚至自行上網搜尋資料，還有部分外籍生是經由熟稔台灣的老師、朋友推薦而來。

Often times, their college or university will partner with study abroad programs that introduce Taiwan to students. Going to study abroad fairs or searching online for suitable programs are other ways to sign up. Students already studying the language at their home university often have teachers and advisors who know Taiwan well and recommend them to come.

講到學習中文的歷程，受訪外籍生幾乎一致公認與當地人聊天是最有效的學習方法，特別是在許多國家學習中文都不大有和母語人士交流的機會，課程進度也較緩慢。若有意願進行語言交換，理想的夥伴溝通起來應要舒服自在，也不會不斷糾正對方錯誤，不論如何，沉浸在中文裡中無可厚非是學習的捷徑。雖然大部分受訪的外籍生都還沒能夠以中文溝通無礙，他們仍相信，日復一日的練習是成功的關鍵。

The best way to learn is chatting with locals. What learning Chinese in other countries, such as in the U.S., lacks is the opportunity to communicate with people who are native speakers. Language exchange partners are popular among foreign students. They attest that the best language exchange partners are the ones who are patient, comfortable and will not constantly correct them.

The process of learning a new language takes time. Students discover the fastest path to fluency requires fully immersing themselves into the language. While they have not yet achieved proficiency, practicing every day is an important factor for succeeding.

受訪的外籍生也指出，中文的聲調是一大挑戰，但是也是學好中文的關鍵，建議有志學中文的同學一開始就特別留意聲調的轉換。除此之外，在台灣，主要教授的仍是繁體字，對於外籍生而言，雖然較簡體字複雜，但學起來也是興致盎然，一名就讀台大外籍生解釋，「以學習中文而言，其實從繁入簡易，許多學生更會兼學兩者，相信對未來會更有幫助。」

Using the correct tones while speaking is also a challenge, but it is essential to the Chinese language. It is recommended that those interested in studying the language pay special attention to their tones. Students in Taiwan start to learn traditional characters. Although more difficult, it is extremely satisfying.

A student from National Taiwan University explains: “It is easier to learn traditional first, then simplified.” Yet, most students who learn traditional characters will still go on to read simplified, believing in the benefits of knowing both.

中文身為最普遍的語言之一，一口流利中文能在各領域都能派上用場。外籍生今在台灣齊聚一堂學習中文，多數人預計在回國後繼續專注在各自的專業領域，並朝各自的理想努力，不論志向為何，是醫師、律師、老師或是從政，學中文的目標又是為了從商、翻譯或是日常對話，學習中文都是對未來的投資。

Chinese, being such a widely spoken language, can be used in different fields of work. Students from many different majors all have congregated to Taiwan to study, but will eventually move on to be doctors, lawyers, teachers, and politicians and in their home country. Whether it is business, translation, or simply day-to-day conversations, all foreign students know they are investing in their future.

By Lillian Lu and Amelia Chea