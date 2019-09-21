台北萬花筒：外國人鏡頭下的台北日常 | Kaleidoscope: New perspectives on Taipei streets unveiled through the camera lens

【看英文中國郵報學英文】位於台灣北部的台北是台灣的首都，四面環山，中間凹陷的盆地乘載著都市常見的高樓大廈。然而，當你走在台北街頭時，可曾注意過每個不同顏色的車牌、在龍山寺裡信徒們拿著一炷香虔誠祈福的表情、公園裡玩象棋的老人們專注的神情、電子遊樂場內緊盯螢幕玩著復古遊戲的人。一名來自南非的攝影師捕捉到了可能連台灣人都沒發現的角落。

Located in northern Taiwan, the Taipei basin is surrounded by endless mountains and hills. If you live in Taipei, you may be used to the hustle and bustle of the city life. However, have you ever noticed the different colors of local license plates, the facial expressions of elderly chess players in the public parks, and the scenes in the traditional amusement arcade while you strolled through the city streets? A photographer a keen eye for colors captured the corners that locals don’t even notice.

「攝影是我與別人分享旅途中美好經驗的方式。」在訪談時Kiril Dobrev寫道。出生於保加利亞，從小在南非長大，今年33歲的全職剪輯兼攝影師Kiril Dobrev喜歡到處旅行，總是背著重達10公斤的攝影配備，以雙腳遊走於每個城市大街小巷，細膩地觀察城市裡人們的表情、動作、生活，捕捉每個城市最獨特的一面，再把所有的畫面編輯成有如電影般的城市紀錄。

“There are so many photographs you can show people.” Dobrev wrote in a recent email interview. Bulgarian born, Kiril Dobrev was raised in South Africa. He is a full-time video editor and director of photography. He loves to travel on foot. The photography equipment he carried during his trip weighed 10 kgs. The videos Dobrev has made reflect his experiences exploring locals’ daily lives and different perspectives of the city.

在受訪時，Dobrev寫道：「對我來說，一個地方的精髓是在於人和城市的小細節。」今年七月才來台灣的Dobrev，在台北短短七天的旅行，感受到這個有如萬花筒般融合了中國、日本以及西方文化的城市，且走在街頭有如穿梭於古今，甚至搭個車不用幾小時就能享受翠綠的山巒美景。在亞洲像台北這樣這麼多元又有活力的城市實在是一個被埋沒的景點。

“For me, a place is about the people and the details,” he added. This year, Dobrev stayed in Taipei for seven days. Speaking about his impressions about the capital city, he described Taipei as a “vibrant kaleidoscope of Chinese, Japanese, and western cultures. It’s an interesting mix of modern and traditional nestled amongst green mountains and endless hills.” In addition, he stressed that Taipei is indeed an underrated tourist destination.

然而，這短短四分鐘的影片製作非常不容易。這部將近4分鐘影片Dobrev花了3到4週剪輯，他表示要把所有在台北旅行途中捕捉的隨機畫面集合起來，以影片敘事的方式呈現出來，又不失台北的真實與有趣對他來說是非常大的挑戰。另外當問及是否有讀過任何攝影學校，他說道：「我都是自學的。就靠著看youtube攝影剪輯教學，和自己不斷的反覆嘗試，從錯中學習。」

Still, it was not easy to make this almost 4-minutes long video. In an attempt to narrate the city story in a realistic and interesting way, he spent three to four weeks on reorganizing every short clip he filmed during the trip. Asked if he had learned photography, he said: “I did not go to film school, I am completely self-taught. I learned from watching youtube tutorials and a lot of trial-and-error.”

最後，Dobrev寫到：「旅行時，我不是以旅遊景點的角度拍攝這個城市，而是從台灣人習以為常的生活中找靈感，以不同的視角來捕捉這個城市的脈動，並把畫面呈現給當地人看，或許能為他們帶來對家鄉的新感受。」

“I wanted to depict the city’s people and vibrant urban life in a way that not only makes people consider it as a travel destination but in a way that shows Taiwanese locals another perspective of the things that they see every day,” he concluded.

