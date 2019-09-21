When worlds of sound merge: Listen to the Campus Concert 2019

On the playbill:

William Walton

Johannesburg Festival Overture for orchestra (1956)

Ola Gjeilo

Northern Lights

Nkosie Hospas

Take Me Back

trad.

Bruremarsj Fra Sorfold

Hendrik Hofmeyr

Three African Songs for mezzo-soprano and orchestra (2005)

Ludwig van Beethoven

Clärchen Songs for soprano and orchestra from incidental music to the play Egmont, op. 84 (1809/10)

Michael Mosoeu Moerane

Fatse la heso (My Country) for orchestra (1941)

Michael League

Bonga Pongu, arranged by Sjaella of Just 6

trad.

Molly Ban, arranged by Sjaella of Just 6

Solomon Linda

Mbube/The Lion Sleeps Tonight | Alle Vögel sind schon da, arranged by Sjaella of Just 6

Tshepo Tsotetsi

Birth of Change for vocals and orchestra (world premiere, commissioned by Deutsche Welle)

performed by:

Sjaella, a female a cappella ensemble from Germany

Just 6, a male a cappella ensemble from South Africa

Nicola Heinecker, soprano

Abongile Fumba, mezzo-soprano

National Youth Orchestra of Germany

Brandon Phillips, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the World Trade Center, Bonn, on September 12, 2019