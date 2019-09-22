Kaleidoscope: New perspectives on Taipei streets unveiled through the camera lens

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Located in northern Taiwan, the Taipei basin is surrounded by endless mountains and hills. If you live in Taipei, you may be used to the hustle and bustle of the city life. However, have you ever noticed the different colors of local license plates, the facial expressions of elderly chess players in the public parks, and the scenes in the traditional amusement arcade while you strolled through the city streets? A photographer a keen eye for colors captured the corners that locals don’t even notice.

“There are so many photographs you can show people.” Dobrev wrote in a recent email interview. Bulgarian born, Kiril Dobrev was raised in South Africa. He is a full-time video editor and director of photography. He loves to travel on foot. The photography equipment he carried during his trip weighed 10 kgs. The videos Dobrev has made reflect his experiences exploring locals’ daily lives and different perspectives of the city.

“For me, a place is about the people and the details,” he added. This year, Dobrev stayed in Taipei for seven days. Speaking about his impressions about the capital city, he described Taipei as a “vibrant kaleidoscope of Chinese, Japanese, and western cultures. It’s an interesting mix of modern and traditional nestled amongst green mountains and endless hills.” In addition, he stressed that Taipei is indeed an underrated tourist destination.

Still, it was not easy to make this almost 4-minutes long video. In an attempt to narrate the city story in a realistic and interesting way, he spent three to four weeks on reorganizing every short clip he filmed during the trip. Asked if he had learned photography, he said: “I did not go to film school, I am completely self-taught. I learned from watching youtube tutorials and a lot of trial-and-error.”

“I wanted to depict the city’s people and vibrant urban life in a way that not only makes people consider it as a travel destination but in a way that shows Taiwanese locals another perspective of the things that they see every day,” he concluded.

Authorization: Kiril Dobrev

Video: TREASURES OF TAIPEI – Taiwan

Kiril Dobrev’s YouTube channel: Kiril Dobrev