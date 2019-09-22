Academia Sinica Open House set to unveil the mysteries of black holes on Oct. 26

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The annual Academia Sinica Open House kicks off on Oct. 26 along with over 300 activities and an exhibition about black holes, the Academia Sinica said on Sept. 16.

In April this year, the Event Horizon Telescope, a multinational research project in which Academia Sinica is participating, became the first in human history to publish an image of the black hole.

There will be five areas in the exhibition, including dedicated spaces for keynote speeches, games, knowledge learning, science popularization and tour guides.

In light of the exhibition planning, visitors will be able to hear from experts on black holes, see a black hole by virtual reality technology, listen to staff explaining how geometricians assisted Einstein to establish field equations for general relativity, and learn about the initiative of the black hole research and different telescopes used in this cross-country scientific collaboration in astronomy field.

Visitors can sign up on the Academia Sinica website and plan their trip before the event kick-off.

Some of those activities require reservation.

You can access the Academic Open House website, click here.

By Shelly Yang (楊子萱)

Translated by Carol Kan