Nicaragua police quash opposition protest

Anti-government protests in Nicaragua were thwarted by police on Saturday, as demonstrators faced a barrage of tear gas and stun grenades.

Protesters took to the streets to condemn the death of teenager Matt Romero, who was killed during a march last year. They also demanded fresh elections to replace President Daniel Ortega.

Opposition leader Felix Maradiaga said protesters were calling for a “halt to repression and the murder of farmers” and demanding that authorities “free more than 120 political prisoners.”

The demonstration comes as Nicaraguan authorities have banned opposition protests and accused its activists of trying to overthrow Ortega’s government.

The embattled president has faced stiff opposition since April 2018, when a pension reform plan sparked regular demonstrations and calls for his ouster. Hundreds of Nicaraguans have been killed, imprisoned or have been forced into exile since the anti-government protests began.

Carrying blue and white balloons, the colors of the country’s flag, protesters gathered at several locations in Managua, chanting “we are not afraid” and singing the national anthem.

“They know this is a people they can’t shut up, they can’t turn off, and we’re going to continue the fight,” said protester Jose Dolores Blandido.

Opposition leader Ivania Alvarez said Ortega had to leave and that “there is no way he can remain by force.”

Riot police moved to quell the protests, leaving three people injured and forcing participants to seek cover and disperse.

In a tweet, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) confirmed that injuries took place at the protest, posting a video from the scene.

The IACHR condemned what it described as “state violence against protesters.”

The government of Nicaragua has barred public protests and gone to great lengths to quash dissent, all while holding talks with the opposition. The talks had been mediated by the Catholic Church and has led to the release of some prisoners.

But the opposition’s key demand of establishing early elections has so far been ignored by President Ortega.

