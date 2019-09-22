就一天！ 中央研究院全院對外開放 黑洞特展等你解密 | Academia Sinica Open House set to unveil the mysteries of black holes on Oct. 26

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央研究院於16日正式公佈今年10月26日將全院對外開放參觀並會有超過300場活動，且同時舉辦黑洞主題特展。今年四月中中研院所參與的跨國團隊「事件視界望遠鏡計劃」公布人類史上第一張黑洞照片，因此本次特展將等你來一起解開黑洞的秘密。

The annual Academia Sinica Open House kicks off on Oct. 26 along with over 300 activities and an exhibition about black holes, the Academia Sinica said on Sept. 16.

In April this year, the Event Horizon Telescope, a multinational research project in which Academia Sinica is participating, became the first in human history to publish an image of the black hole.

這黑洞主題特展共劃分為五大區，分別為「主題演講區」、「遊戲區」、「汲取知識區」、「科普講座區」和「導覽賞析區」。

There will be five areas in the exhibition, including dedicated spaces for keynote speeches, games, knowledge learning, science popularization and tour guides.

主題演講區由參與黑洞觀測團隊院士及研究員分享難得一見黑洞現形記，在遊戲區可以體驗最新VR技術，欣賞經驗的大型黑洞動態浮空投影。至於科普講座則是由中研院人員介紹幾何學家如何幫助愛因斯坦建立廣義相對論中重力場方程的過程。在導覽分析區能夠透過趣味動畫，了解黑洞研究的緣起以及國際合作計畫的各種望遠鏡，帶你一虧神秘的宇宙世界。

In light of the exhibition planning, visitors will be able to hear from experts on black holes, see a black hole by virtual reality technology, listen to staff explaining how geometricians assisted Einstein to establish field equations for general relativity, and learn about the

initiative of the black hole research and different telescopes used in this cross-country scientific collaboration in astronomy field.

若要報名，可事先於院區開放網站「會員登入」註冊，啟用帳號後即可規劃自己的專屬行程。

Visitors can sign up on the Academia Sinica website and plan their trip before the event kick-off.

有註明「需預約報名」 的活動要搶要快！機會非常難得。

Some of those activities require reservation.

中央研究院 Academia Sinica 活動官網 | You can access the Academic Open House website, click here.

By Shelly Yang (楊子萱)

Translated by Carol Kan