什麼!？牙線能預防癌症心臟病 | Can flossing protect you from dementia, heart attacks and strokes?

【看英文中國郵報學英文】大多數人每天刷牙，但會用牙線嗎？ 這有點乏味，因此，只有三分之一的人定期這樣做。

Most people brush their teeth every day. But flossing? It’s a bit tedious, and there is, therefore, little wonder that just a third of us do so regularly.

最近研究表明，如果您堅持使用牙線清潔那就走運了。因為那不僅對您的牙齦和心臟都有好處，而且還可以減少患癡呆症的風險。

Well, your enthusiasm for flossing could be boosted by recent studies suggesting that it is not only good for your gums and your heart but could also cut your risk of dementia.

為什麼？ 答案可能是炎症。Michael Mosley告訴The Mail Online他認為導致牙齦腫脹和酸痛的細菌也可能通過血液傳播到其他器官，隨著時間的流逝它們會造成損害。

Why? The answer could be inflammation. The same bacteria that causes the gums to become swollen and sore may also travel through the blood into other organs, where they cause damage over time, Doctor Michael Mosley told The Mail Online.

慢性炎症在心髒病，癌症到癡呆和抑鬱症等疾病中起重要作用。有人認為，慢性炎症更會導致自身衰老。

Chronic inflammation plays a significant role in diseases ranging from heart disease and cancer to dementia and depression. Some people argue that chronic inflammation drives ageing itself. ●