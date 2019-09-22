乘著夢想的熱氣球翱翔天際 | Dreams soar into the sky with hot air balloons

【看英文中國郵報學英文】每年夏季，台灣網路搜尋討論度最高，也是參與人數最踴躍的旅遊活動，就是台東的熱氣球嘉年華。自2011年台東鹿野高台第一次舉辦，幾顆在鹿野高台展示的熱氣球，開辦至今不僅規模大幅成長，更邁向國際化。

Ever since the first Taiwan International Balloon Festival was launched in 2011 at Luye Highland, Taitung, the event has grown tremendously in scale throughout the years, and now gaining popularity worldwide.

今年更將期程延長為四十五天，是全世界舉辦時間最長的熱氣球節，也是參與熱氣球數量最多的。去年更被知名旅遊頻道Travel Channel評選為世界12大令人驚豔的熱氣球嘉年華活動之一。

This year, the festival lasted for 45 days, making it not only the longest hot air balloon festival in the world but also the one with the largest number of hot air balloons.

歷經九年的淬鍊，熱氣球成功成為當地人引以為傲的觀光資源，同時讓世界看見台東之美與獨樹一格的台灣熱氣球。台東也因為熱氣球，成功地將台東的觀光旅遊推廣行銷出去，因為熱氣球，讓台東成為每年夏季遊客最熱絡的觀光地點。

Last year, it was even named by Travel Channel, the popular tourism channel, as one of the top 12 hot air balloon festivals around the world. Taiwan International Balloon Festival has successfully brought tourism to Taitung and share its beauty with the world.

今年台灣國際熱氣球嘉年華從6月29日開始，為期長達45天的活動，每天多達數十顆造型熱氣球在鹿野高台升空展示，每天還有清晨及傍晚兩場搭乘熱氣球體驗的活動，讓遊客有機會搭乘熱氣球翱遊天際。

This year, the event kick-started on June 29 and lasted for a duration of 45 days. Every day, more than ten decorated hot air balloons traveled through the air of Luye Highland. The hot air balloon ride is available twice a day in the early morning and late afternoon, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind experience.

假日晚間甚至還將熱氣球搬到台東各知名觀光景點如三仙台，知本等地區，舉辦多達九個場次的光雕音樂會。帶領遊客白天玩熱氣球，晚上在繁星點點的星空聽音樂會。

In the evening of weekends, hot air balloons were even showcased at other popular tourist attractions in Taitung, such as Sanxiantai and Jhihben area. The festival also featured nine concerts for visitors to enjoy music under a starry sky in breezy summer nights.

會選在台東的鹿野高台舉辦熱氣球嘉年華，其最主要原因是因為鹿野高台，是介於海岸山脈以及中央山脈間花東縱谷的丘陵，海拔約350公尺，又有綿延山脈環繞，此地夏季的氣流穩定，加上高台周圍都是平緩的平原地，這裡原本就深受飛行傘等飛行活動玩家青睞的夏季飛行聖地。

Located on the hills of Huadong Valley, Luye Highland is sandwiched by the Coastal Mountain Range and the Central Mountain Range. With an elevation of around 350 meters, Luye Highland has the perfect geographic conditions, including stable airflow and flat terrains, for air sports and was thus chosen as the location for hosting the festival.

近幾年來因為熱氣球嘉年華活動的舉辦，更打響了台東以及鹿野高台的飛行活動國際知名度，不但有熱氣球，還有飛行傘，滑翔翼，就連飛行訓練學校也選擇來台東。

The annual event made Taitung a known stage for air sports, attracting many hot air balloon-enthusiasts, paragliders and hang-gliders to the area. Furthermore, encouraged the establishment of aviation training centers in Taitung.

今年的熱氣球嘉年華參加展示的造型熱氣球多達60顆，有「全聯福利熊」「open將」等12款台灣熱氣球，還有來自國外的海綿寶寶、藍色小精靈等卡通造型熱氣球，還有梵谷、小丑、賽車、生日蛋糕等充滿創意的吸睛作品。

Around 60 hot air balloons with various designs were present in this year’s festival. This includes 12 balloons from Taiwan, such as those with designs inspired by the PX Mart and 7-11 mascots. The festival also had hot air balloons from other countries, such as balloons that look like SpongeBob, the Smurfs, clowns, racing cars, birthday cake, even Van Gogh!

最適合觀賞熱氣球的時間是清晨，氣候較涼爽，熱氣球展球的機會也比較大，還能欣賞清晨時的雲霧與晨光。

Visitors could watch hot air balloons take off in the early morning when the temperature is cooler and the sun softer.

除了觀賞，熱氣球嘉年華活動期間，每天上午五點至七點以及下午五點至七點，開放繫留飛行的體驗，以繩子固定熱氣球定點升降，讓遊客隨著五彩繽紛的熱氣球一齊在鹿野高台升空，或是每場一次的自由飛行，帶著夢想向遠方啟程，俯瞰山脈與溪谷，將花東縱谷的美景盡收眼底。

Besides watching, tethered balloon ride, which the balloon hovers above the ground but does not fly off, was available every day from 5 to 7 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., so visitors could experience being in the sky with other colorful hot air balloons. Free flights were also opened twice a day to visitors, for them to embark on a journey that flew above the breathtaking view of Huadong Valley.

熱氣球仰賴燃燒器加熱球皮內空氣，使氣體分子受熱膨脹產生浮力而得以隨風飛行。熱氣球飛行員需要蒐集風向資訊，了解當日不同高度的風向，並透過控制燃燒器，改變氣球垂直高度以飛往目的地。由於熱氣球飛行的條件較嚴苛，需視現場的天候狀況而定，對有機會乘坐的民眾而言將是一生難忘的體驗。

Hot air balloon lifts off the ground when the burner heats up the air inside the balloon and generates a sufficient amount of buoyancy. However, to successfully ride a hot air balloon, the pilot also needs to know the wind direction and wind speed at different heights on that particular day, in order to properly control the burner for a smooth and safe journey. Therefore, balloon flight is dependent on weather conditions. If you are lucky and have the chance to take a hot air balloon ride, it will for sure be a memorable experience!

除了觀賞滿山繽紛熱氣球以外，活動期間的周六夜晚還有在台東著名觀光景區舉行一場結合熱氣球及音樂的光雕音樂節，現場以燈光與煙火結合動感的音樂節奏，交織成一場令人目眩神迷的視覺饗宴。

In addition to the colorful hot air balloons, the night glow concerts on Saturday nights together gave visitors a new experience that was both visually- and audibly- stimulating.

九場音樂會分別在台東不同地點舉行，以不同主題呈現，如「光之盛宴」、「原聲迎曦」、「蔚藍天光」等，帶給民眾獨一無二的視聽體驗。

The night concerts took place at different locations across Taitung, each with a different theme, bringing visitors a variety of remarkable visual experience!

參與熱氣球嘉年華的民眾，不妨順道去附近的觀光茶園走走。

Besides the hot air balloon festival, there are also renowned tea farms nearby that are worth a visit! Luye Highland’s climate and soil create the perfect conditions for tea cultivation.

鹿野地區因氣候與土壤環境等優勢，早在五零年代就開發成茶葉栽植區，出產知名茶葉如福鹿茶、青心烏龍、金萱茶等，都是深受遊客喜愛的伴手禮。茶園風光恬靜宜人，結合觀光讓民眾到此體驗清幽的原野生活，與茶園主人聊天品茶，了解當地的茶文化。

So the area was developed into tea farms in the 1950s, producing high-quality tea, such as Fulu tea, Qingxin Oolong and Jin Xuan tea, which are all popular souvenir options. While immersing in the tranquility of the surroundings, visitors could have a chat with the farm owners and understand the relationship between tea and local culture. ●

By Joyce Lee (李芷涵) and Lesley Lin

Translated by Joyce Lee (李芷涵), Shelly Yang (楊子萱), and Chen Wen-yu