'Downton Abbey' overpowers Brad Pitt, Rambo at box office

11
'Downton Abbey' overpowers Brad Pitt, Rambo at box office
This image released by Focus Features shows Elizabeth McGovern, from left, Harry Hadden-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville and Michael Fox, right, in a scene from the film "Downton Abbey." (Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Pitt’s “Ad Astra” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo: Last Blood” were no match for “Downton Abbey” at the box office.

The big-screen encore of the upstairs-downstairs TV series opened with an estimated $31 million in ticket sales over the weekend, handily overpowering a pair of less well-mannered movies.

The Pitt-led father-son space drama “Ad Astra” debuted with $19.2 million. “Last Blood trailed slightly with $19 million of its own.

That trio of new releases outperformed a pair of strong holdovers. After two weeks at the No. 1 spot, “It Chapter Two” slid to fourth with $17.2 million. The stripper tale “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez, earned $17 million in its second weekend.