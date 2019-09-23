蔡依林轟台灣媒體不尊重女性｜Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage

【看英文中國郵報學英文】天后蔡依林在九月十九日於個人臉書上對於台灣媒體報導她的「差點走光」照片進行回擊。

Singer Jolin Tsai has lashed out at a Taiwanese media outlet for focusing on her cleavage in a news report.

今年九月十五日邁入39歲的蔡依林與親友團一同在泰國Pattaya度假四天慶祝生日，不料，一系列慶生照片也遭到流出。

Revealing photos of the Taiwanese singer, who is famous for songs such as Dancing Diva (2006), were taken when she was having a four-day birthday bash with her family and friends in Pattaya, Thailand. She had turned 39 on Sept 15.

鏡週刊上週的報導中放上一系列蔡依林慶生照片，除了文章標題直接吸引觀眾注意她的G奶之外，還在下面對於蔡的坐姿做了一番評論，提到這樣的姿勢很有可能走光。

Mirror Media last week ran the photos under a headline that called attention to her breasts. It also commented on her sitting position, saying that it could lead to accidental exposure.

上週四蔡依林在臉書寫道：「像以G奶作為標題的系列文章，對閱讀者來說，你們接收到的性別教育意義是什麼？？」另外，蔡還特別在貼文內加上臉書標籤「身體意識」。

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept 19), Tsai asked: “When a series of articles mentions the G-cup breasts in the headline, what type of sexuality education is received by readers?” She added the hashtag #bodyawareness in her post.

她的文章吸引了2,460人留言，許多網友抨擊鏡週刊的報導對女性身體不尊重。

Her post received more than 2,460 comments, with several netizens criticising Mirror Media for disrespecting a woman’s body.

對此爭議，台灣教育部也開始衡量性別教育議題，並在臉書上留言表示，必須要修改性別教育內容，並將性別教育課程增加至兩小時以上。教育部在臉書上的回應也得到許多網友按讚。

Taiwan’s Education Ministry has also weighed in on the controversy, saying that it needs to revise its sexuality education and increase curriculum time for it to more than two hours. The comment received many “likes” on Facebook.

By The Straits Times (ANN) and The China Post



Translated by Shelly Yang