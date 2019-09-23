入秋台灣欒樹金黃花季 賞花秘境在這裡 | Taiwan Golden Rain trees bring golden blossoms to Taichung

【看英文中國郵報學英文】秋天來臨，台中市的行道樹都換上新裝！台中市區行道樹以台灣欒樹最普及，放眼可見金黃色花序開滿樹梢，為市容增添美麗色彩。

The fall season is round the corner. In Taichung City, the Golden Rain trees planted along the roads are in blossom, adding vibrant colors to the city scenes.

建設局表示，時序入秋後，台中市文心南七路、太原路等處的行道樹，以及南屯區豐樂雕塑公園、文心森林公園，皆可見台灣欒樹金色花海連綿怒放景緻，美不勝收。另，北屯區八二三公園及南區健康公園，則有美人樹綻放粉紅花朵勝景，值得民眾放慢腳步，佇足欣賞。

According to the Construction Bureau of Taichung city (CBT), the roads and parks where the Golden Rain trees are in full blossom include Wenxin South 7th Road, Taiyuan Road, Fengle Sculptures Park, Wen-Xin Forest Park and more. In addition, silk floss trees adorned with pink flowers in blossom in 823 Battle Memorial Park and Jiankang Park will make you stop and take a moment to admire the beauty of nature.

建設局長陳大田指出，台灣欒樹是屬於台灣原生種，抗風耐旱且為深根性樹種，夏末初秋會開滿金黃色小花，花期過後會呈現紅色，是台灣欒樹的燈籠狀蒴果。

Chen Tai-tien, a director of the CBT, said that as endemic species of Taiwan, Golden Rain trees are both wind-resistant and drought-tolerant. At the beginning of fall, Golden Rain trees will boast golden blossoms. After the flowering time passes, the branches will boast reddish lantern-shaped fruits.

By NOWnews staff

Translated by Shelly Yang