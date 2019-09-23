只有一場 台灣山林巨龍南迴公路將舉辦路跑 | Marathon on a highway across Taiwan’s mountains set on Dec.1

【看英文中國郵報學英文】南迴公路拓寬改善工程完工，預計年底通車，為了讓民眾率先體驗「南迴改」路段延途的山林之美，公路局將在12月1日舉辦馬拉松賽跑。由於南迴公路通車後不可能再封路辦比賽，這次路跑是全臺首次，也是唯一一次。

As the South-Link Highway Expansion Project has been completed and is set to open in late December, a once in a lifetime marathon will take place on Dec. 1 on the highway. The Directorate General of Highways, which is in charge of the event, said it won’t be possible to close the highway again to hold such race after opening; therefore, the marathon will be the first and only opportunity to experience running amid the area’s mountains and forests.

南迴公路穿越中央山脈南端，風景絕佳，而這次路跑經過的安朔高架橋更被外界喻為藏橋於林、南迴巨龍。

The South-Link Highway connects Pingtung County and Taitung County through the Southern Central Mountain Range. Both the construction and the scenery are spectacular, including the Anshuo Bridge which is reminiscent of “dragon” moving in between the mountains.

但受限於地形，路段蜿蜒坡度又大，常釀成車禍，故2011年政府通過「台9線南迴公路拓寬改善後續計畫」以降低車禍發生。

However, plenty of car accidents have taken place along the South-Link Highway. To solve the problem, the government passed “South Link Highway of Provincial Highway No. 9 Widening Project” in 2011.

改善計畫簡稱「南迴改」，實施路段為省道台9線臺東縣香蘭-屏東縣草埔段，工程共分為台東太麻里香蘭至大武鄉大鳥及達仁鄉安朔至屏東草埔。這次賽事舉行的路段為安朔－草埔段。

The expansion project was set to widen and improve the road. The project includes a section from Taimili to Xianglan to Dawu Township and a section from Anshuo in Taitung mountain township Daren to Pingtung County’s Caopu Village. The Anshuo-Caopu section is where the marathon will take place.

南迴公路屬於台9線的一部分，連接屏東縣枋山鄉楓港與臺東縣臺東市，全長約112公里。而台9線，又稱東部幹線，是台灣東部一條南北向的省道。北起臺北市中正區，南迄屏東縣枋山鄉銜接臺1線。

As part of Provincial Highway No.9, South-Link Highway from Taitung City to Fenggang in Pingtung County is 112 kilometers long. Provincial Highway No.9 is an important highway across eastern Taiwan from Taipei City to Pingtung.

據悉，這次路跑比賽由屏東縣體育會、臺東縣體育會主辦，共分為5公里樂活組、健跑組12公里、半程馬拉松21公里及馬拉松42公里。其中樂活組名額已滿。想要參加的跑友們要快，10月5日報名截止。這裡報名：https://bm.bais.com.tw/1918/。

There are five different race lengths this time: five kilometers, 12 km, 21 km and 42 km. The deadline for registration is Oct.5. There is no more vacancy for the 5-km group. To register, click here: https://bm.bais.com.tw/1918/.

By Carol Kan