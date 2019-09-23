Marathon on a highway across Taiwan’s mountains set on Dec.1

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the South-Link Highway Expansion Project has been completed and is set to open in late December, a once in a lifetime marathon will take place on Dec. 1 on the highway.

The Directorate General of Highways, which is in charge of the event, said it won’t be possible to close the highway again to hold such race after opening; therefore, the marathon will be the first and only opportunity to experience running amid the area’s mountains and forests.

The South-Link Highway connects Pingtung County and Taitung County through the Southern Central Mountain Range. Both the construction and the scenery are spectacular, including the Anshuo Bridge which is reminiscent of “dragon” moving in between the mountains.

However, plenty of car accidents have taken place along the South-Link Highway. To solve the problem, the government passed “South Link Highway of Provincial Highway No. 9 Widening Project” in 2011.

The expansion project was set to widen and improve the road. The project includes a section from Taimili to Xianglan to Dawu Township and a section from Anshuo in Taitung mountain township Daren to Pingtung County’s Caopu Village. The Anshuo-Caopu section is where the marathon will take place.

As part of Provincial Highway No.9, South-Link Highway from Taitung City to Fenggang in Pingtung County is 112 kilometers long. Provincial Highway No.9 is an important highway across eastern Taiwan from Taipei City to Pingtung.

There are five different race lengths this time: five kilometers, 12 km, 21 km and 42 km. The deadline for registration is Oct.5. There is no more vacancy for the 5-km group. To register, click here: https://bm.bais.com.tw/1918/.

By Carol Kan