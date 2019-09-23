Taiwan Golden Rain trees bring golden blossoms to Taichung

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The fall season is round the corner. In Taichung City, the Golden Rain trees planted along the roads are in blossom, adding vibrant colors to the city scenes.

According to the Construction Bureau of Taichung city (CBT), the roads and parks where the Golden Rain trees are in full blossom include Wenxin South 7th Road, Taiyuan Road, Fengle Sculptures Park, Wen-Xin Forest Park and more. In addition, silk floss trees adorned with pink flowers in blossom in 823 Battle Memorial Park and Jiankang Park will make you stop and take a moment to admire the beauty of nature.

Chen Tai-tien, a director of the CBT, said that as endemic species of Taiwan, Golden Rain trees are both wind-resistant and drought-tolerant. At the beginning of fall, Golden Rain trees will boast golden blossoms. After the flowering time passes, the branches will boast reddish lantern-shaped fruits.