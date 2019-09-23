汐止星光橋「大麥克風」光雕變裝了 | Xizhi starlight bridge reopens

【看英文中國郵報學英文汐止星光橋的光雕變裝了！新北市政府高灘地工程管理處規劃更新星光橋的光雕，將橫跨基隆河的星光景觀橋換上新裝，形塑全新的河岸地景與氣象，期望能帶給民眾夜間更優質的景觀。如今本改建工程已於108年9月20日完成。

Located in the Xizhi District, New Taipei, the starlight bridge which crosses the Keelung River boasts a startling new look, bringing beautiful night views to visitors. Construction work was completed on Sept. 20.

高灘地工程管理處表示，為避免當地潮濕多雨的影響，新光雕特別注重燈具的防水性能，以龍骨投射燈襯托出長達270公尺，橫跨基隆河兩岸，S型的橋身，猶如一條巨龍跨越基隆河。

According to the High Riverbank Construction Management Office, the 270-meters-long S-shaped bridge is now equipped with water-proof lights that protect the bridge from humidity.

此外，75公尺傾斜的塔柱由新設柱體投光燈展現「單斜塔斜張橋」的結構，加上頂端圓頭裝飾的星點燈，在夜裡柱體頂端的「大麥克風」綻放出璀璨亮眼的星光，顯得特別浪漫。

Another highlight is the 75-meter-long inclined tower that holds the cable supporting the bridge. With a shining star-shaped light at its top, the inclined tower glitters like a star, creating a romantic atmosphere.

By NOWnews staff

Translated by Shelly Yang