台灣瘋搶山竹 泰國果農看見台灣山竹商機 ｜Thai mangosteens a gigantic hit in Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】泰國農業部主任Surmsuk Salakpetch表示，台灣自2003年禁止山竹進口，15年後終於在今年九月開放進口，泰國山竹一進口就在台灣造成轟動，對於泰國水國出口商無疑是一大福音。

It’s the sweet smell of success for Thai fruit exporters: Thai mangosteens have become an instant hit among Taiwanese consumers after the fruit went on sale there for the first time in 15 years, Department of Agriculture director-general Surmsuk Salakpetch said.

Surmsuk說道：「台灣媒體報導，台灣人排隊搶購泰國山竹。而且第一批980公斤重的山竹30分鐘就被掃購一空。」

“The Taiwanese press reported that consumers queued up to buy mangosteen from Thailand,” she said. “The first lot of 980 kilogrammes was sold out in only 30 minutes.

另外，Surmsuk補充：「一箱裡面四個山竹賣200泰銖（約台幣203元）。」

”Each box of four mangosteens was sold at Bt200 (NT$203),” Surmsuk added.

她說道：「市場出乎意料的熱烈反應顯示這是泰國出口商的大好機會。自從九月五日起，泰國公司已經出口價值2千萬泰銖（約台幣2034萬元），逾10萬公斤的山竹到台灣。」

“The unexpected positive response has proved a good opportunity for Thai exporters,” she said. “Since September 5, Thai entrepreneurs have exported 100,533kg of mangosteens to Taiwan, worth more than Bt20 million.”

她進一步指出，在過去十五年來台灣禁止進口山竹，是因為來自東南亞的山竹帶有害蟲果實蠅，因此，這次重新開放進口山竹，台灣要求所有來自泰國的山竹必須經過蒸汽消毒，以除去所有的果實蠅。

According to the director-general, Taiwan’s import standards require Thai mangosteens to undergo a steam treatment for decontamination and eradication of fruit flies – the latter being the reason why Taiwan had been rejecting fruits from Thailand for the past 15 years.

Surmsuk表示：「我們已經發展了一套消毒山竹的技術，以攝氏46度高溫持續58分鐘蒸熟果實核心，這樣不僅能夠維持山竹最佳品質，也能夠符合台灣動植物防疫檢疫局的檢疫條件。」

“We have developed a technique to treat mangosteens at 46 degrees Celsius for 58 minutes, which is the optimal temperature and time so the taste of the fruits is not ruined, while meeting the requirements of the Taiwan Plant and Animal Disease Prevention and Quarantine Office,” said Surmsuk.

「我很開心雖然台灣人過去長達15年都沒辦法嚐到泰國山竹，但他們依然記得這個「果后」的甜美滋味。這讓我對於想要抓住台灣市場的泰國水果商感到非常有信心。」她說道。

“I am glad that although Taiwanese people haven’t been able to enjoy Thai mangosteens for 15 years, they still remember the exquisite taste of this ‘queen of fruit’,” she said. “This makes me confident that there’s a bright future ahead for Thai fruit exporters, who are aiming to capture the Taiwanese market.”

By The Nation Thailand (ANN) and The China Post

Translated by Shelly Yang