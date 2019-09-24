填鴨教育掰掰！新加坡取消小學生評量考試 ｜No more weight tests in Singapore primary schools

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣的教育體制還是以測驗考試為主，國中的會考與大學的學測指考成了學生們的夢魘。教育體制的翻新與改革是台灣目前正在努力的方向，然而，新加坡已經踏上改革的道路，陸續取消評分測驗的制度，改以啟發學生對於學習的熱情與興趣為目標，轉被動學習為主動，營造積極快樂的學習環境。

There are many “stressful” examinations in Taiwan, including the Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students and General Scholastic Ability Test, which are at the center of upcoming educational reforms. Singapore, on the other hand, has undertaken improvements in its national education system from an early age by canceling all weight assessments with the aim of boosting their motivation to learn.

新加坡在教育改革上花了20年的工夫，循序減少30%的課綱內容，給老師更多時間發揮專業，強調活用知識，因此新加坡的教育表現在國際上是首屈一指的。根據新加坡媒體The Straits Times，2015年新加坡隨機抽出5825名三四年級中學生參加PISA（國際學生能力評量計劃），結果拿下數學、科學、閱讀素養三項世界第一。

After 20 years of reforms, Singapore has reduced by 30 percent its curriculum, aiming at giving teachers more time to demonstrate their professional knowledge in class. In this way, students could put what they learned into practice. That is one of the reasons Singapore’s educational performance is one of the highest in the world. According to The Straits Times, 15-year-old Singaporeans rank No. 1 for mathematics, science and reading in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

新加坡去年即宣布中小學的考試制度改革，今年2019已經正式上路實行，改革政策包括廢除小學一二年級所有評分測驗，改以課堂討論、隨機測驗和回家作業來作為評量的標準。另外，中學一年級的年中考也已經取消，但依舊有年終測驗來驗收學習成果。至於小三至初四初五中學生則規定一學期每科最多僅能有一次的評分測驗。

Last year Singapore Ministry of Education (MOE) announced the upcoming reforms of the education system in the following years. The cancellations of the weight assessments in primary 1 and 2 and the removal of the Mid-Year exam for the first year in secondary school took effect this year. The assessments will be replaced by class discussions, classwork, homework and bite-sized tests. For students ranging from third grade to fifth grade, there will be no more than one assessment per school term.

新加坡教育部Minstry of Education公布，在未來2020年到2021年，新加坡將陸續取消小三小五，以及國中三年級的年中考（Mid-Year Exam)。

According to the MOE, in the next two years, Singapore will take off all the Mid-Year Exams from the third and the fifth year in primary schools and the third grade in secondary schools.

