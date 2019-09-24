楊麗花電視歌仔戲《忠孝節義》霸氣回歸 「這輩子使命傳承歌仔戲」| Acclaimed Yang Li-hua is back with TV-version of Taiwanese opera

【看英文中國郵報學英文】國寶級歌仔戲天王楊麗花強勢回歸推出《忠孝節義》，昨（23）日舉辦首映會，由楊麗花領軍楊麗花歌仔戲團員陳亞蘭、紀麗如、葉麗娜、游耀光、陳怡真、林佩儀、羅育忠、何佩芸等人出席，楊麗花感性說，「真的讓觀眾等很久了！」她擔任《忠孝節義》總製作與總導演，自己更親自演出，透露這輩子的使命感就是要傳承歌仔戲。

After a 16-year-long hiatus, acclaimed Taiwanese opera actor Yang Li-hua is back on the television! Yang, the director, producer and another actor on Monday led the crew members in her troupe to attend the premiere of the television-version of Taiwanese opera “The Timeless Virtues.”

“The audience has been waiting too long,” she said, adding that her life mission is to pass on the Taiwanese opera. Chen Ya-lan, Chi li-ju, Yeh Li-na, Yu Yao-kuang, Chen I-chen, Lin Pei-I, Lo Yu-chung and Ho Pei-yun were also in attendance at the premiere.

《忠孝節義》首映會楊麗花霸氣出場，主要演員陳亞蘭、紀麗如、葉麗娜等人身穿正紅色古裝新娘服喜氣登場。特別的是，首映會背板原先只放了楊麗花劇照，但楊麗花心疼愛徒陳亞蘭擔起《忠孝節義》執行製作以及宣傳大任辛勞，親自撥電話給電視台美術組，希望能將愛徒的劇照也放上，給足愛徒驚喜，工作人員配合楊麗花一路瞞著陳亞蘭兩星期，陳亞蘭說，楊阿姨是國寶級人物，更是自己的恩師，「尊師重道更是忠孝節義中的精神之一，我會持續完成楊阿姨想流傳歌仔戲的使命。」

For the occasion, actors wore red bridal gowns similar to opera costumes. Also worth noticing, there was initially only the picture of Yang on the stage poster. However, Yang surprised everyone by insisting on adding the photo of Chen Ya-lan, saying that Chen was the associate producer and she was also in charge of promotion.

Chen said Yang is not only a legendary actress but also her master. “‘Esteem teacher’ is one of the timeless virtues. I will continue Yang’s mission to pass on and promote Taiwanese opera.”

陳亞蘭擔任《忠孝節義》執行製作人，從發想劇本到籌備到上檔大概五年多，陳亞蘭講到眼眶泛紅，直說《忠孝節義》四個單元四個朝代，每個單元只做二十多集，相當用心，「不跟收視率比拼，因為台灣戲曲是沒有敵人的！」

Chen said the entire process took more than five years starting from drafting the screenplay to final broadcast. With tears in her eyes, Chen said there would be four units set in different dynasties, and 20s episodes in each unit. “We don’t have to compare to other television show, because Taiwanese opera is incomparable!”

楊麗花為了出席首映會，訂製了六位數的高級訂製服，透露自己非常歡喜，不曾這麼緊張過，又說如果自己活到80歲自己也會為了歌仔戲文化傳承，「希望我可以帶頭，當一個模範，讓歌仔戲永遠流傳。」

Yang said she spent up to NT$100,000 on the custom gown for the premiere, adding that she had never been so nervous. Yang also said if she would continue to work for Taiwanese opera when she is at the age of 80. “I wish to be a pioneer and model so that Taiwanese opera can last forever.”

By 薛羽彤 (Hsueh Yu-tung)

Translated by Carol Kan